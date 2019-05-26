Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Elaine POLLOCK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

POLLOCK, Maxine Elaine (Age 89) Our cherished mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend has gone home to Jesus. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her family on May 18, 2019. Maxine is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill; previous husbands Paul and Martin; son, Rick; parents, Frank and Lillian; two sisters, Mavis and Marlys; brother, Wallace "Butch" and grandson, Jason. Maxine is survived by her daughters, Bonnie, Patty (Robert) and Sue (Gary); brother, Earl; sister-in-law, Janet; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; extended family and friends. Maxine was born in Valley City, ND on December 24, 1929 to Frank and Lillian Scellick. She grew up in North Dakota before moving to Tacoma in her teens. She spent her working years in the cosmetic industry; selling Avon in Othello and working the Clinique counter at The Crescent in Downtown Spokane. Retirement was spent traveling with her late husband, Bill, in their cozy motorhome. Family was everything to her and she left us all a lifetime of precious memories. Our loving matriarch will be fondly remembered for her timeless beauty and zest for life. Maxine will be deeply missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know her. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, May 31st at 10:00 am at Fairview Assisted Living, 1617 N. Calispel St., Spokane, WA 99205. Light refreshments will be provided.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 26, 2019

