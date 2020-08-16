BUSKIRK, Maxine Ellen March 6, 1929 - July 15, 2020 We've lost another beloved member of the Greatest Generation. Maxine Ellen Buskirk passed away peacefully, age 91, from cancer and Alzheimer's on July 15, 2020 at South Hill Village Memory Care with her daughter by her side. She was born on March 6, 1929 in a boarding house in Amberg WI on a gray blanket, considered a sign of bad luck during the Great Depression. Her life story would prove otherwise! She was the middle of five children born to Norwegian immigrant Otto Ferdinand Husby and Mae Marie (Replogle) Husby. She grew up in Amberg under conditions of extreme proverty. She attended school in Marinette WI until the family moved to Santa Rosa CA in 1946 before her senior year seeking better economic opportunities and graduated in 1947 from Santa Rosa HS. A dark haired, green-eyed beauty, she caught the eye of Harvey Buskirk, a handsome, blue-eyed blond, WWII veteran pilot, at a dance. He swept her off her feet and they married June 28, 1947. Harvey returned to active duty with the USAF in 1949, restarting his 24 year career in the military that took them to several assignments across the U.S. As a military wife and mom, strong and independent, she managed the household when Harvey was away on assignments and was a dedicated mother. Retirement took the family first to Sebastopol CA in 1967 and then to Spokane in 1979. Maxine immersed herself in old and new hobbies. She loved poetry and writing witty odes. Family was important to her and gave of her time unselfishly. She always enjoyed an impromptu gathering or a planned celebration, and especially, her 90th birthday party hosted by her daughter. Christmas was always special to her. She enjoyed her monthly lunch and shopping adventures with friend, Linda Stephens, and into her 90's, she was still making her own bread, doing her favorite Jumble puzzle and tending to her yard. Maxine was a meticulous seamstress with an artistic flare and took up counted cross stitch with a passion. As she developed her skill and not satisfied with kits, she designed many beautiful cross stitch works of art on linen for family and friends. She cross stitched a poem she had written called My World, a very personal insight into her childhood memories and solace she found in the beauty of nature in the woods and fields of Amberg. Maxine is predeceased by husband, Maj. Harvey A. Buskirk, USAF, ret. (07/16/12) after 65 years of marriage; infant son (1952); parents; sisters, Mary Ennis, Darlene Kruljac; brother, Charles Husby. She is survived by daughter, Kathleen Lundy, shared a love of all things pretty, antiquing, astrology and gardening; son-in-law, Bob, who she said always made her laugh and shared favorite newspaper comics; son, Randy Buskirk (Ikuko); granddaughters, Kristina Weiss (JD), shared a love of gardening and taught her to make gravy; Erin Lundy, shared a love the mysterious and spiritual side of life and author Mary Higgins Clark; grandson Alex Buskirk, Seattle; great- granddaughters, Harper Weiss, shared a love of Snoopy, and Camille Weiss, a love of chocolate covered raisins; sister-in-law, Marie Busk (Burt), Hayward, CA and sister, Sandy Spencer, Santa Rosa, CA. She would tell you she didn't like organized religion and didn't need anyone telling her about God because when outside, under the sky, she knew God's presence and made her cathedral under the stars. Her favorite composer was Chopin, her favorite dog, Snoopy, favorite book, Kings Row, and her motto was, "Don't fence me in"! Well, mom, you're free now and waltzing around the dance floor with dad again, and to quote you, 'Til we meet again, all my love" Thank you to the Memory Care staff at South Hill Village for their dedicated and compassionate care and to Hospice of Spokane, who gently eased her way. Interment at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery. Private family gathering was held to celebrate her life. Donations can be made to Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA 99022 or Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210.



