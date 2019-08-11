Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine F. MALONE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MALONE, Maxine F. Maxine F. Malone passed away July 31, 2019 surrounded by her family. Maxine was born in Deer Park, Washington June 3, 1930 to William and Alberta Burch. She married Richard B. Malone on March 8, 1954 and lived in the Spokane Valley throughout their marriage. Her pastimes were spent watching the Mariners baseball team, bingo, visiting area casinos and she particularly loved playing pinochle and other card games as well. She loved her family dearly. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Richard, parents William and Alberta Burch, her brother Laverne Burch and her sister Wilma Lungo. Maxine is survived by her daughters, Sharen Loeffler of Helena Montana, Darla Malone of Athol, Idaho, and Marlyce Kelly of Spokane, Washington, her sons Dean Peterson of Needles, California, Brian Malone of Jackson Hole Wyoming and Scott Malone of Glendale Arizona and her brother Verle Burch, 13 grandkids and numerous great-grandkids and many nieces and nephews. No funeral services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

MALONE, Maxine F. Maxine F. Malone passed away July 31, 2019 surrounded by her family. Maxine was born in Deer Park, Washington June 3, 1930 to William and Alberta Burch. She married Richard B. Malone on March 8, 1954 and lived in the Spokane Valley throughout their marriage. Her pastimes were spent watching the Mariners baseball team, bingo, visiting area casinos and she particularly loved playing pinochle and other card games as well. She loved her family dearly. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Richard, parents William and Alberta Burch, her brother Laverne Burch and her sister Wilma Lungo. Maxine is survived by her daughters, Sharen Loeffler of Helena Montana, Darla Malone of Athol, Idaho, and Marlyce Kelly of Spokane, Washington, her sons Dean Peterson of Needles, California, Brian Malone of Jackson Hole Wyoming and Scott Malone of Glendale Arizona and her brother Verle Burch, 13 grandkids and numerous great-grandkids and many nieces and nephews. No funeral services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 11, 2019

