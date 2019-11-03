|
|
GIERKE, Maxine Louise (Henry) (1922-2019) Maxine Gierke, my mom, died in Spokane Hospice House on October 12, 2019 after suffering a major stroke in her home the previous Sunday. She was surrounded by family and many friends. Mom was the daughter of William Dee Henry and Stella Kleba and was born in Hover, WA on February 7, 1922. She grew up initially in Sprague, WA and then Spokane, was a graduate of Rogers High School and member of St. Patrick's Parish for the last 89 years. She married George Gierke on August 9, 1941 and they were happily married for 58 years until his death January 28, 2000. Mom was the mechanic in the family. If she had been born 40 years later she would have gotten a degree in mechanical engineering. One time a friend was throwing away an electric lawn mower. She took the mower, tore the engine down, cleaned it, put it back together and used it for another 10 years. When she was in her 60s, she was featured on the local TV news because she was re-roofing her house. In the early 1970s, Mom and Dad built a cabin on Kalispell Creek, off of Priest Lake, Idaho. In winters, Mom would go off with the men on her snow mobile. Her real passion, though, was fishingand she was good at it. In addition to her husband and parents, Mom was predeceased by three siblings: Marjorie Couture, Donald "Bill" Henry and Bernice Tyvan. She is survived by a son, Tim (Suzanne) Gierke; four grandchildren, Nora (Jon) and their children Eli, Stacey, Quinn and Rowan; Adam (Lindsey) and their child Oliver; Rachel (Adam) and their children Jackson, Owen, Eleanor and August; and Patrick. Mom is also survived by special friend Gregg Aichlmayr and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 5021 N. Nelson St., Spokane, WA. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit Maxine's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 3, 2019