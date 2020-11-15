DONOIAN, Maxine N. April 3, 1926 - October 31, 2020 On October 31, 2020 our dear mother, grandmother, great-grand-mother passed away at the Hospice House with her children beside her. She is now at peace after a journey with Alzheimer's disease. Born April 3, 1926 to Earl and Nellie (Maley) Enderson in Spokane, WA. Mom's childhood during the depression, built character, discipline, independence and an appreciation of beauty from the hardships. A strict and serious father expected perfection. Mother's lively spirit brought happiness, fun and adventure into family life on Longfellow Street. Maxine graduated in 1944 from North Central. Worked as a counter girl at Fort Wright Cleaners, prepared and served meals in the mess hall at Baxter Army Hospital and St. Lukes during WWII . The luckiest day in her life was when she watched Dan disrupt study hall at North Central, she got his attention by tripping him as he left, he giggled. Later was introduced to Dan Donoian at the neighborhood grocery store by a mutual friend Ernie Larue. He brought red carnations their first date (continued until his passing 2002). Dan joined the Army in 1943, 1944-45 stationed in Italy WWII . They began writing December 1943. Their love and bond grew with every letter. Dreams of a home, children and future together in each other's arms. Her photos, lock of hair, four leaf clovers carried in his wallet. Within a week, after discharge, they married November 9, 1945. They slept on the floor on Dan's overcoat in their first apartment. They bought their dream home on Nevada Street in 1955. Homemaking is where she belonged. The creative side she loved. Sewing, furniture to refinish and gardening. Canning, freezing food. Decorating and maintaining her home and garden to perfection. Her garden took second place in the Inland Empire Garden Assn. garden of the month after 62 years of creativity, at age 90. They enjoyed music and a cozy fire on winter nights. A mother and grandmother who listened, had patience and understanding. Always tried to realize we were each individuals looking for our own way. Stable & strong morals, values to follow as an example set. A beacon of love, always there for all of us. Loved spending time with family. Mom will be remembered by her daughter Lynda Donoian (Bill), son Richard Donoian (Holly), granddaughter Cherese McCoy (Mike), great-grandchildren Sakaiya McCoy, Brandon McCoy, granddaughter Alyssa (Mark) Marshall, great-grandchildren Makayla Marshall, Cannon Marshall, all of Spokane; sister Patsy Severson, Yuba City, CA, extended family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Earl and Nellie Enderson, husband Dan Donoian, grandson Noel Eder, brother Ray Enderson and sister Shirley Horlen. Mom listened to the love letters written by Dad, December 1943 to September 1945 once again, before passing. Her love was strong in her memory and heart to the end. Mom joined Dad on their 75th anniversary November 9th, 2020 in their final resting place, Fairmount Cemetery with their song Sentimental Journey and cherished red carnations. Thank you to those who gave love, care, support and friendship. To the Angels at the Hospice House South, thank you. Don't let Alzheimer's stop you from reaching farther for those moments/seconds of color. Spend time, tell those close ~ you love them.



