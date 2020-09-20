SCHULTE, Maxine (Age 94) December 9, 1925 September 15, 2020 Maxine Schulte passed away peacefully on September 15th, 2020. She was born December 9th, 1925 in Circle, Montana, moving to Spokane when she was very young. Maxine and her husband of 70 years, John (April 12, 1924 - April 11, 2016) met at Lewis and Clark High School and were together ever since. They married on June 28, 1945 and celebrated over 70 years of marriage, living in the same house in Spokane Valley for over 60 years. Maxine worked as an executive assistant at Modern Electric Water Company for almost 40 years, retiring in 1990. Retirement included many trips to Seattle (to see family), Hawaii, Las Vegas and Caribbean cruises. Maxine's love of life focused on her family, instilling that same value in her girls. If we needed anything, she was the first to reach out, no matter where or when, she put her family first. She was so proud of us, always our biggest cheerleader, instilling such strength and confidence, and continuing that love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Every birthday and holiday was a family celebration. Maxine is survived by three daughters, Barb Wright (Dick) - Spokane, Diane Phillips Issaquah, and Nancy Petersen (Jim) Covington, eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. You were the best Mom ever and we all learned so much from you. We will feel your love and see that beautiful smile for the rest of our lives.



