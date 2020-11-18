1/2
Maxine Suzanne KINZER
1921 - 2020
KINZER, Maxine Born November 18, 1921 in Genessee, Idaho to Nicholas and Rose Konen, Maxine Suzanne Kinzer passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Nov-ember 12, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. Graduating in 1939 from Ursuline Academy in Great Falls, Montana, Maxine married the love of her life Jake February 8, 1945 in Uniontown, Washington. Having worked many years as an Administrative Assistant for the Federal Way School District in Washington State, Maxine loved to host family gatherings at her home, attend dinners, parties, the Symphony and Broadway Productions. She loved her Catholic faith, reading sewing, traveling, cooking and gardening. She will be dearly missed. Maxine is survived by two sons, Russell and Darrell (Sue) Kinzer from Washington State; three grandchildren Laura Butler, Kayte Kinzer-White (Ryan) and Samuel Kinzer; four brothers Ivan Konen (Pat), Great Falls, MT, Roy Konen (Larry), Nick Konen (Marlene) and Bob Konen (Marge) all of Fairfield, MT; four sisters Norma Munro, Libby MT, Joan Murphy, Butte MT, Rita Hudak, Great Falls, MT and Betty Rae Warehime of Belt, MT. Maxine is preceded in death by her parents Nick and Rose Konen; husband Jake Kinzer; daughter Vicki Kinzer; three brothers Edward, Archie and Leonard Konen. A Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 North Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA, followed by a Rosary and Vigil from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 3520 East 18th Avenue, Spokane, WA followed by a 2:00 p.m. Committal at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Uniontown Washington. Memorial Gifts may be made to Immaculate Heart Retreat Center, 6910 South Ben Burr Road, Spokane, WA 99223.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
19
Rosary
06:30 - 07:30 PM
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
NOV
20
Committal
02:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery
