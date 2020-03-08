Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine VAN DENBURG. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Memorial service 2:00 PM Emmanuel Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

VAN DENBURG, Maxine Maxine Van Denburg died on February 5, 2020 in Spokane, Washington at the age of 91. Maxine was born on October 24, 1924, in Anaconda, Montana, to Eva and Otto Beck. Following high school, she attended Western Montana College and got a teaching degree. Through the years, in various states, she taught second grade, music and was a special education paraprofessional. In her early 20's she lived for a year in Spokane, and was the youth director for Manito Presbyterian Church. Maxine also gave piano lessons for many years. She moved to Spokane from St. Louis, and her elderly parents from Montana moved with her. She took loving care of them until they passed. Maxine was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. Maxine's focus throughout her life was connecting, reaching out and helping others. She took up running in her 50s and was a competitive Bloomsday runner/walker for many years. Throughout her life church was important, she was a deacon, organist, pianist, and choir member in various congregations. Emmanuel Presbyterian church meant the world to her. Animals were important to her and she had many beloved dogs. Survivors include her daughter Cheryl Van Denburg, Missoula, son Todd Van Denburg (Dianna) Lexington, grandchildren Alyssa Van Denburg, Miles Van Denburg, Nicole Van Denburg, sisters Doris, Bonnie (Gary), and many nieces and nephews. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, her oldest son Eric, her brother Reynold, and her sister Marie. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday March 14th at 2:00 at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 1926 W. Chelan Ave, Spokane, WA 99205.

