MESSENGER, May (Age 96) May "Adams" Messenger, age 96, died of natural causes, on September 26, 2019, in Spokane, WA. May was born in Stockton, Kansas to Arthur L. Adams and Lula "Roseborough" Adams. She graduated from Lewiston Senior High School in 1942. In 1944, she served in the Navy during WWII. She was proud to be in the Honor Guard for President Franklin D. Roosevelt. She married Frank Hancock, he died in 1972. She married Raymond Messenger in1976. He died in 2011. Her children are Hazel L. Christiansen and Jerre Franklin Hancock. Jerre proceeded her in death in 1966 while serving in the Navy. Her grandchildren are Steve (Dachelle) Pand; Marci Moravec, deceased; Steve (Melissa) Christiansen. Her great-grandchildren are, Carrie (Nathan) Watkins; Ian (Sabrina) Moravec; Dustin Christiansen; Matthew and William Pand. Her great-great grandchildren are Owen Watkins; Rosalee and Benjamin Moravec. Brothers: John, Richard, George and David Adams. Sisters: Bessie Scoles, Minnie Allen, Ruth Adams, Fay Stearns, Ellen Ellsworth, Alice Sarbacher and Mary Adams. Alice is the only surviving sibling. May was a member of the Shadle Park Presbyterian Church. She served as a Deacon, Women's Association Mission, and Women's Association Moderator. She was a representative of Gospel Mission Auxiliary. She volunteered at Westminster Foodbank, Caritas Outreach, Meals on Wheels, Catholic Families Refugee Resettlement, and many more. May loved poetry and had several poems published in the National Library of Poetry. May will be deeply missed and always loved by those she leaves behind. A visitation will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019, at Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory, 2203 N. Division St., Spokane, Washington. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory. To leave an online condolence to May's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 2, 2019