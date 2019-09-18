Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Medora Ann SKAGGS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SKAGGS, Medora Ann April 22, 1950 - September 8, 2019 Mrs. Medora Ann Skaggs, daughter of the late Douglas and Elizabeth Cumbie, was born April 22, 1950 in Miami, Florida. She was a graduate of Miami Springs High school. At an early age she was raised into the Catholic faith, and the family were members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Spokane Valley. She was married to Dewey E. Skaggs, Jr. in December of 1983. This union was blessed with a daughter. Mrs. Skaggs was a co-owner of Desi Forms and Print in Spokane Valley, Washington, a small business of over 25 years. She was actively involved in local soccer and softball leagues, and as a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Her life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She quietly departed this life Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Vitas Healthcare in Homosassa, Florida. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Catherine Skaggs Ellis, Josiah Bird, and Richard Bird, along with many grandchildren.

