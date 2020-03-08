Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Megan Higgins Mulvany. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MULVANY, Megan H. Megan Higgins Mulvany passed away on February 17th in Spokane, Washington at the age of 86. Her loved ones were by her side. Megan was born in Spokane and was the daughter of Dr. William Higgins and Lucile Curran Higgins. Megan attended Forest Ridge Convent High School in Seattle. In 1957, she graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a degree in English. After she graduated, she worked as a counselor at Washington State University. While in college, she met John Knight Mulvany and they were married at St. Augustine Church on July 19, 1958. The couple lived in the San Francisco Bay Area for ten years and had three children. In 1968, they settled in Spokane. In 1970, Megan graduated from Gonzaga University School of Education and later worked for Spokane Community Services for 27 years. Megan's curiosity, interest in history, love of learning, and her desire to meet people from around the world took her to many countries including India, Nepal, Morocco, Yugoslavia, Egypt, the Soviet Union, Ireland, Kenya, China, and Turkey. Travel filled Megan with a sense of awe and wonder. She was an intrepid traveler who never stopped wanting to get on an airplane so that she could visit a new place, experience a different culture, and see what was happening the world. Megan also loved theater, swimming, gardening, and discussing politics and world affairs. She was an avid reader of fiction and non-fiction and was a founding member of Bookbound Book Club. Megan will be remembered for her graciousness, gentle spirit, sense of humor, warmth, and generosity. She expressed gratitude every day for the big and little things in her life. She was a person who saw the best in everyone. Megan was preceded in death by her husband John, her sister Joann Fredrickson, and her brother Curran Higgins. She is survived by her daughter Megan N. Mulvany and son-in-law, Gary Saling; her son Colin Mulvany and her daughter-in-law, Kim Mulvany; her son Burke Mulvany; and her two granddaughters, Shannon and Brenna. Megan was a resident of Moran Vista Senior Living and her family would like to thank the entire staff for their compassionate care and kindness. A committal service at Holy Cross Cemetery is planned on Friday, May 29th and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 30th. Because of Megan's abiding love of animals, the family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Spokane Humane Society or any animal sanctuary.

