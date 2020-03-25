Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melanie Jeanne MATSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MATSON, Melanie (Age 58) Melanie Jeanne Matson, age 58, was born on May 16th, 1961, in Walla Walla, WA. Melanie passed suddenly on March 17, 2020 in Yakima, WA. Melanie grew up and graduated from Oroville High School in 1979. After graduating high school Melanie attended Eastern Washington University to pursue her passion in the Medical field where she graduated with her BSN in 1983. While pursuing her degree she met the love of her life, Dennis Matson, on October 31st, 1980 at a Halloween Party. Dennis and Melanie married on June 19th, 1982 in Spokane, WA and were gifted with 38 wonderful years of marriage. Melanie spent 35 years in healthcare focusing primarily in Oncology care and research. Melanie was blessed with four children: Ryan 36; Sean 34; Brianna 30; Drew 28. Most of Melanie's hobbies involved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren including holidays, vacations and family get togethers. Melanie is survived by her husband Dennis; son Ryan Matson (Nicole) and their children Kyler, Connor and Madalyn, son Sean Matson (Arley-Ann) and their children Iselin, Aksel, and grandbaby #10, daughter Brianna (Justin Opsal) and their children Brayden and Brynlie and son Drew Matson (Briana) and their children Emma and Gavin; her Parents Clyde and Joanne Whiteaker; sisters Pam (Mike D'Arienzo), Christy (Rodny Lonquist), Tim Whiteaker (Cenah), Danny Whiteaker and multiple nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions we are unable to have a celebration of life for Melanie. We will announce at a later date her celebration of life. With 35 years in healthcare the family has decided that in lieu of flowers a donation to would be a tribute to her work in cancer care and love of children. The family has setup a memorial fund in Melanie's name to donate go to

