JEFFERY, Melanie R. nee Anderson Melanie R. Jeffery (Anderson, Gregg, Tackett) was born March 12, 1928 and passed away on July 11, 2020 at Orchard Crest Assisted Living, her home for the last three years. Mom was born at home in Millwood, WA and lived all of her life in Spokane Valley. The youngest and last surviving of 14 children born to Ole and Petrine Anderson, she loved her large and extended family. The family get-togethers were a special joy to her all her life. At her home or lake place, it was always filled with love. Melanie was married to R. Keith Jeffery on June 19, 1965, and Keith preceded her in death in 2006. Mom is survived by her children: J. Ken Greg, Connie Tackett Dodge, and Cliff Gregg. She also has 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. There are also many nieces and nephews scattered around the country. Melanie worked for Carstens/Hygrade Meat Packing plant for 23 years, and then did cake decorating for family, friends and eventually many weddings in the area for over 40 years. She was very involved in volunteer work for Masonic/Amaranth affiliations, VFW Post 1432 and the Shriners Hospital for Children
was a special joy for over 20 years. Mom and Dad were also host family for many young women from Mukagowa Fort Wright Institute for over 20 years. The family would like to thank the Staff at Orchard Crest Senior Living for the care and support given to Melanie and her children. They were a blessing in times of need. Thank you also to Horizon Hospice for the care and support over the last year. In remembrance of Melanie's life and love of service to others, donations to the Shriner Hospital for Children or Scottish Rite Early Life Speech & Language Foundation There will be a graveside service only on July 25, 2020 at 10:30 am. A family memorial will be held at a future date to be determined. Mom loved all her family and friends so much. She will be missed by many. Please remember the good memories you had with her.