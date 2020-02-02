|
ROBERTS, Melanie Sue (Long) (1972 - 2020) Melanie passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 22, 2020. She was born in Spokane WA on July 18, 1972 to Robert and Charlotte Long. She lived with her family in Valleyford and proudly graduated from Freeman High School in 1990. While in High School she was actively involved in volleyball, track and marching band. After graduation she enrolled in Eastern Washington University to obtain a degree in Recreation Management. While at Eastern she achieved the honor of being on the Dean's list. She joined the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and built lifelong memories and lifetime relationships with her sisters. Upon college graduation, her path took her into the banking industry. She also worked a short time at Avista and Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery. She met her husband Chris while working in the banking industry. They were married in 1996 and raised three wonderful children. Her kids were her greatest joy and in 2002 Melanie chose to devote all her time to them. Like everything she did in life, she did it to the fullest. She was always very involved in helping at the kid's schools and extracurricular activities, for which there were many. Melanie loved to entertain family and friends and was always looking for a way to get together to celebrate or just enjoy everyone's company. She was an avid Seahawk and Mariners fan. Many trips to Seattle were made to watch her favorite teams. A special place for her was on the island of Maui where she cherished taking her children to the island to enjoy the culture, scenery and spending time together on the beach. Melanie was preceded in death by her grandfather Sheldon Long, grandmother Frances Long, her twin sister, Christine and grandmother Carol Roberts. She is survived by her daughters Hayden, Sheridan and son Brady. Her husband of 23 years Chris, her father Robert Long (Annette); mother Charlotte Euell (Don); her sisters Laurie Warrick (Cole) their children, Sydney, Luke and Olivia; Sherrie Long, half-sister Teresa Faulkner (Tom); mother and father-in-law John and Betty Roberts, sister-in-law Cory (Chris) Lavers, their children Brienne and Kiera and brother-in-law Craig Roberts. Melanie had an infectious personality and touched the lives of many people. She will be missed but never forgotten. Her Celebration of Life will be February 8, 2020 at 1:00PM at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley WA. Reception to follow at The Spokane Valley Event Center, 10514 E Sprague Ave. Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery or to the Spokane Humane Society.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020