OSTERHOUT, Melissa Anne (Sroka) (Age 35) June 20, 1984 - December 4, 2019 Melissa Anne Osterhout (Sroka) was born June 20th, 1984 in Chicago, IL to her loving mom Patricia Sroka, passed away December 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in Homosassa, FL. Melissa fought stage four Brain Cancer for three tough years, until her body could fight no more. Melissa was a strong warrior who is now an angel with wings. She is survived by her two loving sons, Brac Osterhout (15yrs. Spokane) and Jaxon Osterhout (11yrs. Spokane), as well as her Mom Patricia Sroka (Florida), three sisters and one brother (Georgia/ Florida); many nieces and nephews, and so many loving friends she considered family here in Spokane. Melissa moved to Spokane from Alabama at the age of 14 and attended and graduated from West Valley High School in 2002. Here she met and married her high school sweetheart Lyle Osterhout (Spokane) in 2006. Together they created Melissa's two greatest accomplishments, her sons. Melissa was a beautiful woman on the inside and out. She participated in Spokane's Next Top Model and accomplished her dream of being a Model and even performed in several local commercials here in Spokane. She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend. She loved her boys with every fiber of her being. She was a funny and vibrant soul that made friends wherever she went. We have all been inspired by her amazing fight and strength. Fly High Our Sweet Friend! A Celebration of Melissa's life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Dishman Baptist Church, 315 N. Argonne Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99212. Memorial contributions can be made to preserve the memory of Melissa, and to have a place for her sons to visit, to Numerica Credit Union "Melissa Osterhout Fund 938849". We would like to purchase a Memorial Plaque and place for her at The Pines Cemetery Cremation Garden.

