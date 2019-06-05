Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa Marie HART. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HART, Melissa Marie Melissa Marie Hart went to our Lord on May 31, 2019. She was born on August 19, 1987 in Spokane, WA and attended Freeman High School, where she was a member of FCCLA. She graduated in 2006. She attended both SCC and SFCC where she studied photography. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish where she was a choir member and an usher. She was an affiliate of the Secular Franciscan Order following in the footsteps of her maternal grandfather, mother, and now Uncle. Melissa was an avid lover of all things Hogwart's, Star Wars, Star Trek, and Dr. Who. She had a wicked sense of humor, which kept her mom in stitches. They were best friends throughout her life. She had a beautiful soul and radiated The Holy Spirit to all she met. Melissa lived a life of continuous agonizing pain due to Neurofibromatosis, a brain shunt, and numerous tumors. But despite her ordeal, she somehow continued bravely to share her love of God through her gentleness and compassion for others. She had a God-given way with children and animals as she was able to communicate with them on a level no one understood. Melissa is survived by her mother Cecilia "Celia" R. Hart, her dad, John R. Hart (Debbie) and her brother Brian J. Hart (Julia). She is also survived by her fraternal grandparents Jay and Emilia Hart, her aunt Emily Hart, her uncle Frank Taylor, her aunt Marie Nason and her cousins: Layla, Mandy (children Evie and Roman), and Lindsay (daughter Thea). She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Robert H. Taylor and Evelyne M. Taylor. There will be a Franciscan wake with viewing on June 7th at 7 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4408 N. Jefferson. A Mass of Christian Burial on June 8th at 11 a.m. with viewing one hour prior, at the same church. A reception meal will follow immediately in the parish hall and interment will be at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery. Melissa has requested that no black be worn, only colorful clothes as a sign of the celebration of her life and her entrance into Heaven.

HART, Melissa Marie Melissa Marie Hart went to our Lord on May 31, 2019. She was born on August 19, 1987 in Spokane, WA and attended Freeman High School, where she was a member of FCCLA. She graduated in 2006. She attended both SCC and SFCC where she studied photography. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish where she was a choir member and an usher. She was an affiliate of the Secular Franciscan Order following in the footsteps of her maternal grandfather, mother, and now Uncle. Melissa was an avid lover of all things Hogwart's, Star Wars, Star Trek, and Dr. Who. She had a wicked sense of humor, which kept her mom in stitches. They were best friends throughout her life. She had a beautiful soul and radiated The Holy Spirit to all she met. Melissa lived a life of continuous agonizing pain due to Neurofibromatosis, a brain shunt, and numerous tumors. But despite her ordeal, she somehow continued bravely to share her love of God through her gentleness and compassion for others. She had a God-given way with children and animals as she was able to communicate with them on a level no one understood. Melissa is survived by her mother Cecilia "Celia" R. Hart, her dad, John R. Hart (Debbie) and her brother Brian J. Hart (Julia). She is also survived by her fraternal grandparents Jay and Emilia Hart, her aunt Emily Hart, her uncle Frank Taylor, her aunt Marie Nason and her cousins: Layla, Mandy (children Evie and Roman), and Lindsay (daughter Thea). She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Robert H. Taylor and Evelyne M. Taylor. There will be a Franciscan wake with viewing on June 7th at 7 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4408 N. Jefferson. A Mass of Christian Burial on June 8th at 11 a.m. with viewing one hour prior, at the same church. A reception meal will follow immediately in the parish hall and interment will be at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery. Melissa has requested that no black be worn, only colorful clothes as a sign of the celebration of her life and her entrance into Heaven. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close