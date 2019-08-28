Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melodee Wyleen MERRIFIELD. View Sign Service Information English Funeral Chapel 1133 N 4th Street Coeur d'Alene , ID 83814 (208)-664-3143 Send Flowers Obituary

MERRIFIELD, Melodee Wyleen (Wilson) (Age 67) Melodee Wyleen (Wilson) Merrifield, from Priest River, Idaho, passed away while walking the nature trail at English Point near Hayden Lake, ID, on August 23, 2019. Melodee was born in Wallace, ID, August 26, 1951 to Wiley Harley and Lula Fern (Wofford) Wilson. Melodee grew up in Wallace, ID, and spent some summers with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins in Oklahoma. Melodee graduated from Wallace Senior High School in 1969 and attended one semester at North Idaho Junior College where she met her husband. Melodee married Larry Ray Merrifield of Bonners Ferry, ID, on December 6, 1969 in Wallace, ID. They lived in Wallace a short time before moving to Bonners Ferry, ID, then Woodland, Washington, Kalama, WA, Mullan, ID, and finally Priest River, ID, where they moved onto five acres of undeveloped forest land and built their home with their own hands. Larry and Melodee lived in their Priest River home for the past 36 years. Melodee was primarily a stay at home mom, devoting her life to taking care of her family of five children. She was active in her children's activities becoming a leader in Girl Scouts, 4-H, and helping out with school functions. Melodee did take on a few jobs over the years. Prior to marriage, she worked at a floral shop in Wallace and delivered arrangements to residences around the town. For several years she was a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician in Priest River, she worked at Mac's gas and grocery for a couple of years, and delivered the newspaper for several years on a driving route between Priest River and Sandpoint. Melodee loved spending time with her family, researching genealogy, collecting rocks, hiking, photography, quilting, knitting, gardening, and watching wildlife. Melodee learned to drive at a very young age while spending time hunting with her father in the mountains around the silver valley. Melodee is survived by her husband, Larry, her older brother James (Linda) Wilson of Pullman, WA, her children Jason (Heather) Merrifield of Hayden, ID; Aaron (Danielle) Merrifield of Rathdrum, ID; Jennifer Merrifield of Spokane, WA; Isaac Merrifield of Priest River, ID; and Adam (Melissa) Merrifield of the Spokane Valley, WA; seven grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. There will be a viewing from 4 to 7 pm on Friday August, 30, at English Funeral Chapel, 1133 N. 4th St., Coeur d' Alene, ID, 83814, for those who desire to say a personal goodbye. Melodee will be placed at Grandview Cemetery in Bonners Ferry, ID, but her soul will live on with Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior in Heaven. The family is planning a memorial gathering in the near future. To sign the online memorial please visit

