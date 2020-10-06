Melody COOMBS

COOMBS, Melody Our beautiful Melody went to heaven the morning of September 26th, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born on December 9th, 1954, to Norma and Neal (Hammerquist) Kaliff in Lubbock, Texas. Raised in Kentucky, Melody attended both Ballard High in Louisville, Kentucky, and Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, where she met her husband David in 1975; they were married in 1976. After spending nine years in Sacramento, California, Melody and Dave moved to Spokane, Washington, where they settled with their family. Over the years, Melody was involved in Junior League and Bible study, but her primary focus was spending time with family and friends. She was an integral part of the family business, always giving immeasurable advice and support. Through her 16-year journey with a rare abdominal cancer, PMP, Melody was honored to be asked by specialists in the field to share and guide others enduring the same condition, both locally and nationally. Her compassion had no boundaries, and her ability to communicate made you feel like the most important person in the room. While helping others brought her great joy, she was truly devoted to her family and friends. Nothing made her happier than to put her WSU Master Gardener degree to use. Sharing her love and knowledge of gardening with others brought her so much happiness and cultivated cherished friendships. In addition to gardening, she instilled a love of the arts, antiques, and music all an important part of her youth in her children. Being a true Southerner, she had a knack for entertaining and loved decorating, never lacking the perfect pillow. The Kentucky Derby was a close runner-up to her beloved grandchildren Sawyer, Cora, Sway and Addy. Proudly known as "The Nana Extraordinaire," she always had an encouraging word and the perfect gift. Melody's most precious "Nana" days were spent at the lake with her grandchildren serving the morning breakfast ritual of pancakes and bacon, or taking one of many family vacations with them. Melody's determination, faith and courage will forever be with us. Her Southern charm, strong spirit, belief in others and unwavering faith are all reasons we loved her, but what we will cherish most are the lessons she has bestowed upon us. Melody was survived by her husband David Coombs, son Cody (Becky) Coombs, daughter Heather (Marcus) Schmick, mother Norma (Joe) Driskell, sister Penny Hollars, and sister Kandy (Craig) McClure; brother-in-law Steve (Kim) Coombs and sister-in-law Sheila (Steve) Marcum; four grandchildren, Sawyer and Cora Coombs, Sway and Addy Schmick; three nieces, Staci Galentine, Kalyn Jones and Lauryn Barker; and three nephews, Chris and Matthew Hollars and Robert Coombs. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Jim Clubine, and her father, Neal Kaliff. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cancer Care Northwest, 601 S. Sherman, Spokane, WA 99202 and Sacred Heart Hospital, 101 W. 8th. Ave., Spokane, WA 99204. Melody's family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Ryan Holbrook, Shana Majors, and the medical team at Cancer Care Northwest and Sacred Heart Hospital. Their compassion and support were monumental to her long-term care. A private service was held at Riverside Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



