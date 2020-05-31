McBRIDE, Melodye S. (Adair) (Age 73) Melodye McBride of Spokane Valley passed away on May 22, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital after a brief but difficult battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving boyfriend of five years Loren (Malcolm) Robertson; daughter Candi VanAllen and boyfriend John Darling of Kalispel, MT, daughters Shelley and husband Robert VanAllen, Jonnie and husband Dan Eaton and son Jody and wife Lisa McBride all of Spokane; nine grandchildren and five great- grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years John W. McBride of Cumberland, MD. Melodye's first love was teaching. She taught her first two years in Warden, Washington and 34 years for Deer Park School District. She couldn't keep away from teaching after retirement and continued to substitute teach for the Cheney School District for the past 14 years. Melodye's second love was traveling. She went all over the U.S. and Mexico but her favorite destinations were Disneyland and the ocean. She was full of life, adventure and loved everyone.



