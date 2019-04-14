Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Charles PRYOR. View Sign

PRYOR, Melvin Charles September 10, 1953 - March 21, 2019 It is with our deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Melvin C. Pryor on Thursday March 21, at the age of 65. Melvin was born in Spokane to the late Edward C. Pryor and Shirley J. Pryor. Melvin graduated from Rogers High School and continued his education at Spokane Community College where he earned a degree from the culinary program. His first job was at Albertsons in 1972 as a baker, and then worked at several different store locations over the years. His last store was on 57th & Regal. Melvin retired on January 1, 2018 after 45 years of service. Melvin had many passions in life and he loved to take scenic pictures of the places where he travelled. He loved the beauty of the Oregon Coast and took many pictures to share, and of course he took pictures of the old historic places along the way. He also loved to participate in the Bare Buns Fun Run every year. Melvin never married. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Clayton Pryor. Melvin is survived by his nieces Lesa (Evan) Ludeman, and Stacia Koch; and nephews John, Shane, Keith (Kathy) Pryor, and Sam Spencer; his sister, Sharry (Mike) Drowley; many cousins; and great-nieces and nephews. I would like to thank the staff at Avalon Care Center for the help and kindness they showed my uncle while he was in their care. There will be a celebration of Melvin's life on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Cathay Inn, 3714 N. Division St., Spokane, WA. All are welcome to come and share their memories of Melvin. A family memorial for Melvin will be held at a later date.

PRYOR, Melvin Charles September 10, 1953 - March 21, 2019 Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019

