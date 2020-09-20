1/3
Melvin D. CARLSON
CARLSON, Melvin D. On Friday, September 11, 2020 Melvin D. Carlson, loving Husband andFfather of four, passed away at the age of 87. Melvin was born in Dalbo, Minnesota March 29, 1933. His parents were Carl and Bertha Carlson. He grad-uated from Cambridge High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force after graduation and continued his career with the Washington and Alaska Air National Guards until his retirement in 1990. While stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base, Spokane, Washington, he met his life mate, Grace Carlson at a local dance in 1955. After a short courtship they married November 19, 1955. They were blessed to have 64 years and one month together. They have four children and lived in Spokane Valley all their lives until they went to Fairbanks for three years until his retirement. They returned to Spokane Valley and enjoyed their children and grandchildren. Melvin was a very active member of their church, and longtime member of the church's "Happy Helpers", taking on repair and maintenance projects around the church. He and Grace enjoyed playing cards with their friends, camping and travel. He is survived by his sons Steve (Anita), Stuart (Teri), Chuck (Sherra) and daughter Carolyn; grandchildren Matthew (Breanna), Cassandra, Reece (Jackie), Krista (Keith), Joseph, and Malia. Due to the pandemic gathering restrictions there will be no service. The family would like to thank At Home and Hospice of Spokane for their professional and loving care. Donations may be sent to Advent Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
