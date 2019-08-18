Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin D. HOLIEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOLIEN, Melvin D. (Age 84) "Mel, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Babe, Swede and Mr. Holien" Mel passed away peacefully at home on August 9th, 2019. Mel was born to Maude and Carl Holien on June 3, 1935 in Whitefish, Montana. His family moved to Spokane at the end of first grade. He attended Holmes Elementary, Havermale Junior High, (Helena High School in Montana for his sophomore year) and graduated from North Central High School in 1953. Mel is survived by his three daughters: Cheri Knox (Jerry), Terry Wall (Jeff) and Julie O'Donnell (Mark); Brother: James Holien (Patricia), sister Betty Holtzberg; seven grandkids: Samantha Hagedorn, Jackie Holien, Jessica Anthony, Bret Wyrick, Amber Quick, Josh Wyrick and Ashley Toussaint; seven great-grandkids: Savannah, Aidan, Maliah, Charlee, Madison, Kennedy and Paisley; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Mel is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Joyce; his son Doug, his mother and father, and numerous brothers and sisters. Mel served in the US Navy and Naval Reserves from1952-60. He was a pipe fitter aboard ship US General Mann, a troop transport ship to Japan and Korea. After leaving the Navy, he went to work with the local union on projects including the missile bases and Coulee Dam before obtaining full time employment with Warren, Little and Lund Plumbing for the next 12 years. He did most of their service work and was lead maintenance plumber during the World's Fair in 1974. In 1977 Mel made his dream a reality when he opened his own business: American Heating and Plumbing, Inc. Mel provided mechanical work for numerous buildings in the greater Spokane area and his favorite and longest customer was The Spokesman-Review. Mel enjoyed people, plumbing and providing for his family. In his free time, he liked playing cards, traveling, gardening, taking history classes at Corbin Senior Center, fishing (MT and AK), hunting, reading, and visiting family. "The most important thing you'll ever have is family", is an expression Mel repeated often. He was a very generous man and loved treating his family for breakfast. Even better was when the breakfast was in the scenic countryside or out of state - anywhere there were mountains, trees, rivers, and lakes. He especially enjoyed driving in search of snow in the mountains and seeing the beautiful Fall colors. Mel will truly be missed. Please come and join us for a celebration of his life. A memorial will be held on Saturday, August 24th at Fowler United Methodist Church (3928 N. Howard) at 9am with a burial following around noon at Greenwood Cemetery in Hunters, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019

