OLSON, Melvin James 1953 - 2019 Melvin J. Olson, 66, passed away on May 19, 2019 at his home in Oakcreek Com-munity, Stillwater. Under the direction of Strode Funeral Home and Cremation. He had moved to Oklahoma from Spokane, Washington in January, 2018. Melvin was born in Cozad, Nebraska on February 13, 1953, to Warren W. and Lois Kolbo Olson. His family moved to Greenacres, WA in 1957, where he graduated from Central Valley High School in 1971. He enjoyed raising cattle in his youth and had an adventure working for a year as a custom combiner in the Midwest with his uncle Floyd. Living all his adult life in Washington, Melvin worked several years for Boeing in the Seattle area, and co-owned Bear Buggies Off-road Specialists, a Seattle-area auto shop that specialized in Volkswagen repairs and the building and racing of off-road "bugs." Moving to Lyle, WA, he worked at Dickey's Farms for several years before returning to Spokane, where he owned and operated Import Auto Service on N. Nevada from 1986 until 2016, when he retired. He was preceded in death by his mother (1996) and father (2011). Survivors include sister Nadine Olson of Oakcreek Community, Stillwater; brother S. Dean Olson and his wife Angela of Sultan, WA; niece Erika and nephews Leif and Peter, all of WA; many cousins; and his good friends Bill Johnston and Judy Johnston of Spokane, WA. Melvin will be remembered by his family, clients, associates and neighbors as a hardworking mechanic, a jovial storyteller, and a generous and compassionate friend, brother, and uncle. People always noticed his sparkling, blue eyes and his ready smile. They were drawn to him because of his quiet nature and gentle manner. Melvin loved the beauty and bounty of the Pacific Northwest, and his ashes will be returned there. No services are planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund or to . Condolences may be emailed to the family and an online obituary may be viewed by visiting

