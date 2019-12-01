Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Meredith Hogan Scott. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

SCOTT, Meredith H. Meredith Hogan Scott passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Consistent with her determined personality, she declared that she had decided that Wednesday was a good day to pass and that is just what she did. She parted from this life on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 12, 2019, surrounded by family in Colorado Springs, CO. Meredith, or better known as "Hogie," was born on August 8, 1926 in her family's ranch house in Grace, Idaho to Grover Cleveland Hogan and Eliza Jane Hubbard. Meredith was the youngest of three girls and one brother. Growing up on the ranch, Meredith was a cowgirl who loved to ride horses, round-up the cattle and wander all over the Idaho hills. She attended George Washington University and finished her degree in Social Studies at Brigham Young University in 1948. After graduation from BYU, she obtained a one year MSW certificate from Washington State University. She then went to work at Lakeland Village where her compassionate disposition was well suited to work with the mentally handicapped. November 1, 1952, she married the love of her life, Seth Thomas Scott and they lived in Cheney WA for over 60 years. They had one girl, Susan, and two boys; Thomas Hogan and Micheal Dean. Meredith's greatest joy was being a stay-at-home mother to her children. Then, when Seth T. was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 1983, she became his loving and patient caregiver until he passed away in 1990. Not one to back down from the vicissitudes of life, Meredith went back to school at the ripe age of 53 to obtain her Masters Degree in Social Work from Eastern Washington University in 1981. She went to work at Lutheran Social services for fifteen years where she was instrumental in developing and implementing the senior Housing Connections and the Peer Counseling Program. She retired in 1995 and in some ways retirement only increased her adventurous spirit. Meredith has described her faith as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as, "the anchor that's put [her] life together." She volunteered her time working in the LDS temple for twelve years, getting up at 3:30 AM every Wednesday morning. In 2012, she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. However, it did not deter her from remaining active, staying positive, and wishfully thinking she could defeat the inhibiting disease. She reluctantly moved to Colorado Springs to live with her daughter in 2016 where she lived until she passed away. Hogie was an avid reader, devout in her faith, a friend and a counselor to everyone that met her. She had a gift for making everyone feel instantaneously loved and cared for. She always had a listening ear and was slow to judge. She may have thought that her life was nothing exceptional but she was the exceptional one. Although Meredith once said that she was "the last leaf on the tree" at the age of 93, she is survived by her three children; Susan and Larry Fish, Tom and Jan Scott, Mike and Julie Scott, 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, with two on the way! Funeral services will be held in Colorado Springs at the LDS church building located at 5485 Hopalong Trail, Saturday November 30 at 2:30 PM. Additionally, a memorial service will be held at the LDS Cheney church building located at 719 7th Street on Tuesday, December 3 at 11:00 AM. The family will be receiving guests at 10:00 AM. She will be laid to rest at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

SCOTT, Meredith H. Meredith Hogan Scott passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Consistent with her determined personality, she declared that she had decided that Wednesday was a good day to pass and that is just what she did. She parted from this life on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 12, 2019, surrounded by family in Colorado Springs, CO. Meredith, or better known as "Hogie," was born on August 8, 1926 in her family's ranch house in Grace, Idaho to Grover Cleveland Hogan and Eliza Jane Hubbard. Meredith was the youngest of three girls and one brother. Growing up on the ranch, Meredith was a cowgirl who loved to ride horses, round-up the cattle and wander all over the Idaho hills. She attended George Washington University and finished her degree in Social Studies at Brigham Young University in 1948. After graduation from BYU, she obtained a one year MSW certificate from Washington State University. She then went to work at Lakeland Village where her compassionate disposition was well suited to work with the mentally handicapped. November 1, 1952, she married the love of her life, Seth Thomas Scott and they lived in Cheney WA for over 60 years. They had one girl, Susan, and two boys; Thomas Hogan and Micheal Dean. Meredith's greatest joy was being a stay-at-home mother to her children. Then, when Seth T. was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 1983, she became his loving and patient caregiver until he passed away in 1990. Not one to back down from the vicissitudes of life, Meredith went back to school at the ripe age of 53 to obtain her Masters Degree in Social Work from Eastern Washington University in 1981. She went to work at Lutheran Social services for fifteen years where she was instrumental in developing and implementing the senior Housing Connections and the Peer Counseling Program. She retired in 1995 and in some ways retirement only increased her adventurous spirit. Meredith has described her faith as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as, "the anchor that's put [her] life together." She volunteered her time working in the LDS temple for twelve years, getting up at 3:30 AM every Wednesday morning. In 2012, she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. However, it did not deter her from remaining active, staying positive, and wishfully thinking she could defeat the inhibiting disease. She reluctantly moved to Colorado Springs to live with her daughter in 2016 where she lived until she passed away. Hogie was an avid reader, devout in her faith, a friend and a counselor to everyone that met her. She had a gift for making everyone feel instantaneously loved and cared for. She always had a listening ear and was slow to judge. She may have thought that her life was nothing exceptional but she was the exceptional one. Although Meredith once said that she was "the last leaf on the tree" at the age of 93, she is survived by her three children; Susan and Larry Fish, Tom and Jan Scott, Mike and Julie Scott, 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, with two on the way! Funeral services will be held in Colorado Springs at the LDS church building located at 5485 Hopalong Trail, Saturday November 30 at 2:30 PM. Additionally, a memorial service will be held at the LDS Cheney church building located at 719 7th Street on Tuesday, December 3 at 11:00 AM. The family will be receiving guests at 10:00 AM. She will be laid to rest at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close