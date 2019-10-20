Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Meredith J. WILLCOX. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLCOX, Meredith J. June 20, 1974 September 14, 2019 Meredith J. Willcox (Age 45), passed away Saturday, September 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family in Portland, Oregon after a courageous 4 year battle with Colon Cancer. Meredith was born June 20, 1974, in Richland, WA, the second daughter of Doug and Judy Willcox. Meredith lived in Kennewick, WA for 7 years and moved with the family in 1981 to Palouse, WA. There she attended and graduated from the Garfield-Palouse Schools in 1992. Meredith continued her education at Washington State University and in 1996 graduated with a BA in Business and Marketing. While there, Meredith was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and was greatly supported by her Theta sisters by running in marathons during the last few years of her life in her honor as "Meri Cancer Fighters". Meredith was a Life Member of the WSU Alumni Association and dearly loved all things "Coug". Meredith proudly waved "Ol Crimson" at the ESPN Game Day in Eugene, OR and in South Africa as well, and when Game Day came to Pullman. Upon graduation, Meredith worked the summer at "The Happiest Place on Earth", Disneyland in CA. That fall, she began her working career at the Boeing Company in Everett, WA. Later she moved to Las Vegas and was a sales associate for Bath and Body Works, and later continued her work at Macy's and Mervyn's of California in the San Francisco Bay Area. After a move to Portland, Meri began her "real" career at the NIKE Co. headquarters in Beaverton, OR. At NIKE, her past experience in retail was expanded into 15 years of service which involved traveling extensively to Asia, Europe, and South America in her position for "Global Footwear Supply and Demand Planning." It was in 2015 that Meredith was diagnosed with Stage IV Colon Cancer. This eventually terminal diagnosis at 41 years of age was shocking. This revelation caused her to reevaluate the purpose and course of her life. A trip to South Africa with other cancer patients from around the world, helped her discover "who she was meant to be." Upon her return, Meri was confirmed in the Episcopal church and decided to make other major changes in her life. In these last 4 years of treatment, Meredith became familiar with a supportive organization of other young men and women who were also diagnosed with colon cancer early in their lives. The Colon Club works tirelessly to bring awareness of and advocates for early screening for colon cancer. Meredith became an active member of this group and appeared in the 2019 edition of their magazine, "On the Rise". She urges everyone to take a proactive approach to early screening if any symptoms occur. Meredith had married Benjamin Norris of Portland in 2006. During Meri's health crisis, the marriage failed and they were divorced. Meredith is survived by 2 beautiful daughters, Zoe Jane (10) and Amelia Ruth (6), her parents, Douglas and Judith Willcox, Palouse,WA., a sister, Amy (Mehran) Khosravi, Spokane, WA , and 2 step-nieces: Jasmine (Derek) Vilar, Bellingham, WA, and Jessica Khosravi, Spokane, WA., and uncle Greg (Suzie) Spokane, WA and many cousins. A Memorial Service at Holy Trinity Episcopal Cathedral was held in Portland, OR, October 5, 2019. A Local Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Palouse Federated Church, October 26 at 2 PM. The family asks all who attend to wear one of Meredith's favorite colors: Pink, Blue or Crimson and Gray. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to The Colon Club,

WILLCOX, Meredith J. June 20, 1974 September 14, 2019 Meredith J. Willcox (Age 45), passed away Saturday, September 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family in Portland, Oregon after a courageous 4 year battle with Colon Cancer. Meredith was born June 20, 1974, in Richland, WA, the second daughter of Doug and Judy Willcox. Meredith lived in Kennewick, WA for 7 years and moved with the family in 1981 to Palouse, WA. There she attended and graduated from the Garfield-Palouse Schools in 1992. Meredith continued her education at Washington State University and in 1996 graduated with a BA in Business and Marketing. While there, Meredith was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and was greatly supported by her Theta sisters by running in marathons during the last few years of her life in her honor as "Meri Cancer Fighters". Meredith was a Life Member of the WSU Alumni Association and dearly loved all things "Coug". Meredith proudly waved "Ol Crimson" at the ESPN Game Day in Eugene, OR and in South Africa as well, and when Game Day came to Pullman. Upon graduation, Meredith worked the summer at "The Happiest Place on Earth", Disneyland in CA. That fall, she began her working career at the Boeing Company in Everett, WA. Later she moved to Las Vegas and was a sales associate for Bath and Body Works, and later continued her work at Macy's and Mervyn's of California in the San Francisco Bay Area. After a move to Portland, Meri began her "real" career at the NIKE Co. headquarters in Beaverton, OR. At NIKE, her past experience in retail was expanded into 15 years of service which involved traveling extensively to Asia, Europe, and South America in her position for "Global Footwear Supply and Demand Planning." It was in 2015 that Meredith was diagnosed with Stage IV Colon Cancer. This eventually terminal diagnosis at 41 years of age was shocking. This revelation caused her to reevaluate the purpose and course of her life. A trip to South Africa with other cancer patients from around the world, helped her discover "who she was meant to be." Upon her return, Meri was confirmed in the Episcopal church and decided to make other major changes in her life. In these last 4 years of treatment, Meredith became familiar with a supportive organization of other young men and women who were also diagnosed with colon cancer early in their lives. The Colon Club works tirelessly to bring awareness of and advocates for early screening for colon cancer. Meredith became an active member of this group and appeared in the 2019 edition of their magazine, "On the Rise". She urges everyone to take a proactive approach to early screening if any symptoms occur. Meredith had married Benjamin Norris of Portland in 2006. During Meri's health crisis, the marriage failed and they were divorced. Meredith is survived by 2 beautiful daughters, Zoe Jane (10) and Amelia Ruth (6), her parents, Douglas and Judith Willcox, Palouse,WA., a sister, Amy (Mehran) Khosravi, Spokane, WA , and 2 step-nieces: Jasmine (Derek) Vilar, Bellingham, WA, and Jessica Khosravi, Spokane, WA., and uncle Greg (Suzie) Spokane, WA and many cousins. A Memorial Service at Holy Trinity Episcopal Cathedral was held in Portland, OR, October 5, 2019. A Local Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Palouse Federated Church, October 26 at 2 PM. The family asks all who attend to wear one of Meredith's favorite colors: Pink, Blue or Crimson and Gray. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to The Colon Club, www.colonclub.com The WSU Alumni Association, www.alumni.wsu.edu Kappa Alpha Theta Foundation, www.kappaalphatheta.org/foundation or The Colon Cancer Coalition www.coloncancerrcoalition.org Kramer Funeral Home, Palouse, WA. is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kramercares.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close