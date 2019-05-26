Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merilyn Jeanne Strong Winship KRAFTENBERG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KRAFTENBERG, Merilyn Jeanne Strong Winship August 18, 1927 May 15, 2019 Merilyn Jeanne Strong was the first of two children born to Clarence and Marie Strong on Aug. 18, 1927, in Spokane, WA. She entered into glory on May 15, 2019, also in Spokane. Merilyn attended grade school at Paxson Elementary in Missoula, MT., where her father worked for the US Forest Service. In June 1945, she graduated from Coeur d'Alene High School, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She was initiated into P.E.O. as a member in 1945 and remained active for 74 years. While attending the University of Montana, she met and eventually married Irvin Everitt Winship on Nov. 22, 1947, in Missoula. In 1949, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from the University of Montana. She also earned a Master of Arts degree in Christian Missions from San Francisco Theological Seminary in 1951. At a ceremony held in New York City on June 18, 1951, Merilyn and Irvin Winship were each commissioned by the Presbyterian Church USA as foreign missionaries to the Republic of the Philippines. They departed San Francisco in August 1951 and served in the Philippine Islands with the United Church of Christ Philippines from 1951 to 1967. From 1951 to 1956 the missionary couple lived in Tacloban, Leyte, P.I. where the first two of their four children were born: George Lawrence and Katherine Marie. From 1957 to 1967, the family lived in Cebu City, Cebu, P.I., where Rebecca Susan and Sandra Jeanne were born. While in Cebu City, Merilyn started the Cebu Community Hospital Auxiliary and also served from 1965 to 1967 as elementary principal of Cebu Christian School. The family returned from overseas mission service in 1967 and eventually settled in Spokane where Merilyn and Irvin served Mission Avenue Presbyterian Church from 1967 to 1974. Merilyn played piano and cello and performed several times with Tony Lonetti and the Italian American Community Orchestra during Expo '74, the first environmentally themed world's fair, held in Spokane from May 4 November 3, 1974. Shortly after Expo '74 closed, the Winship's moved to New Mexico where Irvin and Merilyn served the First Presbyterian Church of Portales, N.M., from 1974 to 1982. In 1982, they re-entered mission service on the Tohono O'odham (Papago) Reservation in southeastern Arizona, serving five churches. They lived in Sells, AZ., until they retired in November 1988. Merilyn and Irvin purchased their first home when they retired to Spokane in 1989. While in retirement, Merilyn and Irvin helped establish the non-profit Mission Community Outreach Center at 1906 East Mission Avenue in Spokane. Merilyn was ordained as an Elder of Mission Community Presbyterian Church in 1991. After 48 years of marriage, Irvin Winship died November 10, 1995, at the age of 70. Following Irvin's death, Merilyn joined the Project Joy Senior Orchestra in Spokane and played cello with them for several years. On April 24, 1999, Merilyn married Edwin Wilhelm Kraftenberg of Lewistown, MT., at Mission Community Presbyterian Church in Spokane. Merilyn moved to Lewistown where she and Edwin were active in the Sons of Norway and Zion Lutheran Church. After four years of marriage, Edwin Kraftenberg died April 21, 2003. Merilyn returned to Spokane on March 28, 2006, when she joined the Riverview Retirement Community. She was active for many years with Riverview Ringers, a bells and chimes choir. She also served two years as President of the Village Council (January 2008 - December 2009). Merilyn played piano for chapel services at Riverview Terrace until Easter 2019. She also served as Financial Secretary for several years at Mission Community Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents: Clarence and Marie Tonseth Strong; a brother, Richard A. Strong and his wife Sandra (Babcock) Strong. She is survived by her four children: George Winship (Kim Chamberlain) of Anderson, Calif.; Katherine Winship of Plano, Texas; Rebecca Winship Phillips and husband Kenneth Phillips of Santa Fe, N.M.; and Sandra (Winship) Nolen of Socorro, N.M.; six grandchildren Trevor Lunt and wife Codie Lunt, Kimberly Pilatovsky, Timothy Winship, Kristina (Winship) Schell and husband Timothy Schell, Daniel Nolen and wife Chelsea Clark Nolen, and Marina (Nolen) Estrada and husband Julian Estrada; as well as seven great-grandchildren: Baker Lunt, JohnnieLynn Lunt, Ariel Clark, Paisley Nolen, Jayden Estrada, Cambria Estrada and André Estrada. The extended family of survivors includes nieces and nephew Stephanie Strong Latham and Tony Latham, Leslie Strong Moore, grand-niece Emily Moore and grand-nephew Christopher Smith and his wife Chey Smith. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Shadle Park Presbyterian Church, 5508 N. Alberta St., Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Mission Community Outreach Center, 1906 E. Mission Ave., Spokane, WA 99202.

