ATWOOD, Merilyn Marie (Michaels) (Age 88) Passed away August 27, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Born April 17, 1932 in Spokane, WA to Mildred and Ellsworth Micheals, and was raised in Springdale, WA. Merilyn graduated from Springdale High School where she met her eventual husband of 65 years, Robert. She was a dedicated mother of five, who worked tirelessly as a homemaker to provide a warm, caring, selfless and loving environment everyone called home. Merilyn was involved with the Valley Eagles, a Grange Member, 4-H, the Cub Scouts, supporting the shenanigans of her husband and kids, but most important, enjoyed spending time with family. Merilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert and is survived by her five children, Mike (Dani) Atwood, Cheri Glore, Gary (Nancy) Atwood, Colleen (Jeff) Borjessan, and Jay Atwood, nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions services will be limited to immediate family. The family sincerely thanks Spokane County Fire District 9, Spokane City Fire Department, Spokane Valley Fire Department, American Medical Response, Lifeflight, and Sacred Heart Hospital ER and Staff for all of the care and compassion shown to Merilyn and the family.



