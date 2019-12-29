|
SWITZER, Merle Eldon Merle Eldon Switzer, 93, of Spokane, WA, passed away December 6, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. His memorial service will be held at Whitworth Presbyterian Church on January 5, 2020, at 3:00 PM. Merle was predeceased by Carol Mogen Switzer, his wife of 50 years. He is survived by his wife Shirlene Atkins; daughter Barbara Tompkins; son Paul Switzer, son Scott Switzer; stepson Rick Atkins, stepdaughter Cindy Jacobson, stepson Rob Short; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and six step grandchildren. Raised on a farm in South Dakota, he was a WW2 combat infantry vet serving in the Pacific earning two Purple Hearts and Bronze Star. After the war, he attended SDSU majoring in agronomy/soils, minoring in botany and chemistry. Following graduation he taught at SDSU, then was a field rep and supervisor for TVA. He did his doctoral work in ag econ at WSU. His longest term of employment was as National Retail Sales/Marketing Manager for Cominco American in Spokane. He served on Spokane's Chamber of Commerce and was an executive on loan to Expo 74. Merle loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. His last fishing trip was to Alaska in August. His favorite sport was snow skiing which he did until the age of 80. He was on the Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol, served as their director and ski swap director, was appointed to the National Ski Patrol and served as a member of Mt. Spokane 2000. Merle was a loved and respected husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and he will be greatly missed.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 29, 2019