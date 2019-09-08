Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merle G. HUNTLEY. View Sign Service Information Anderson's Tribute Center 1401 Belmont Ave Hood River , OR 97031 (541)-296-2600 Send Flowers Obituary

HUNTLEY, Merle G. Merle G. Huntley, age 84, was called to heaven on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born June 15, 1935 in Forsyth, Montana to Ruth (Broadbent) and Ray Huntley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her four brothers and one sister. She is survived by her children, Ben Gardener (Renee), Stefanie Huntley, Lori Stierwalt, Brian Stierwalt (Kathy), her granddaughter Emily Hyrst (Lansun), and three great-grandsons, Ben, RJ and Matthew. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. When Merle was 13, she and her mother moved from Montana to Oregon. They stayed in Hood River before settling in Medford Oregon, and Merle always said that she wanted to live in Hood River at some point in her life. It took many years, but she was eventually able to move to Hood River in 1990. In 2018, she moved to Sweet Home Oregon, to live with her daughter Lori. When her youngest child entered school, Merle attended college and received her LPN nursing degree on July 15, 1967. She then started working at Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata, Washington. She later went to work at the Ephrata Clinic. In 1976, the family moved to Spokane, Washington and Merle started working on the Oncology unit at Sacred Heart Medical Center. She told family and friends that the work on that unit was the most challenging and, at the same time, the most rewarding. She also worked in the surgical unit. In 1990, Merle moved to Hood River and took over the Reflections AFH, before retiring in 2005. A funeral service for Merle will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Anderson's Tribute Center (1401 Belmont Ave, Hood River, Oregon, 97031). All are welcome to the reception that will be held after her service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local humane society C/O Anderson's Tribute Center (1401 Belmont Ave. Hood River, OR 97031). Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals Receptions Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit

