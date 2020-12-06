GEPFORD, Merle H. (Age 79) Survived by his loving wife Sandra; brothers Ronald Gepford and Emery Edinger; children John Gepford, Kraig Watson, Melissa Julian, Shureen Anderson, Deanettte Iwan; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Merle enjoyed all outdoor activities - fishing, camping, ATV riding, hunting and playing Texas Hold'em. Loved his wife of 47 years, family, dogs and horses. This larger than life man was loved by all and will be missed greatly but not forgotten.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 6, 2020.