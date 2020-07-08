ELLIS, Michael A. Mike, age 64, passed away on June 16, 2020 with family and friends by his side. He was a very wonderful dad and grandpa, especially a husband. He is survived by his wife Kerrie and mom Joan Casey, father-in-law Wally, brother Dan and wife Wendy; sister Angie and husband Larry, deceased sister Lori. Survived by brothers-in-law Mark and wife Tammy; Chad and wife Jenny. Survived by his kids Amy, Mindy, David; eight grandkids and one great-grandkid; also many nephews and nieces. He loved everyone he met and loved to have people over for BBQs and parties. He was a huge 49er fanatic and loved the indoor arena football team the Spokane Shock and Empire. I would specially like to thank Rockwood Cancer and Blood Specialty Center and Spokane Hospice for taking such good care of Mike. Service will be held July 17th, 2020 at the Veterans Cemetery with a small Military Funeral Honors in Medical Lake at 9:30am; following is a funeral service at Airway Heights Baptist Church, 12322 W. Sunset Hwy, Airway Heights, WA.



