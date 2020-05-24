MILLER, Michael Alan (Age 55) It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Alan Miller announces his passing on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the age of 55. He is preceded in death by his father, Clifford Miller. Michael will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 32 years Charlene; and his children, Amanda (Jeremy), Alysha (Taylor), and Amylia (Casey). Michael will also be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren: Konnor, Kamille, and Vincent. He is also survived by his mother, Karen Miller; siblings Kevin (Jennie), Sherrie (Mike), Julie (Wendy), as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. After graduating Central Valley High School of Spokane, Washington in 1983, Michael immediately enlisted in the Marine Corps where he met his wife and married in 1987. They settled down and started a family in Spokane, WA and later moved to Redmond, OR in 2002. Michael spent his final years in Florida with his wife, Charlene, where they enjoyed their time together at the beach and exploring the many things Florida had to offer. Michael will be remembered for his giant heart and stubborn pride and always putting his family first. He passed away with his family by his side and will be dearly missed. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Michael Miller to the Dementia Society of America. The family would like to thank the ARC staff at James A. Haley Veterans Hospital for the compassionate care he received in the months leading up to his passing.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 24, 2020.