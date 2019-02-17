MOSSUTO, Michael Albert "Mike" Our loving Father, Brother, Grandfather, Michael A. 'Mike' Mossuto passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019, in Spokane, Washington surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born November 8, 1948, to his parents, Samuel Mossuto and Dorothy Nuxoll Mossuto. Mike, affectionately called "Muzzy", was a member of the Job Corps and served in the Army, overseas, on Germany Border Patrol. Mike was also an employee at Columbia Lighting for 40 years. A man with a big heart, Mike was a helpful friend to many and could always be called upon to fix anything. He was a wonderful cook, especially the dishes he learned from his Italian Grandfather, whom he was named after. In the past, he, along with his sister and brother, owned Sam and Dom's Tavern. He is survived by his four children; twin sons, Mark and Michael Jr., daughters, April and Amy; their mother Theresa, whom he divorced but remained the best of friends; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister Carol Mossuto and brothers Gary Mossuto and Tom Kivett: his uncle Cecil Nuxoll and many cousins. Visitation will be held Monday, February 25th at 9 AM with the Funeral Service at 11 AM at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division and a reception will follow. Interment with military honors will be held at 2 PM at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane WA. To share memories and offer condolences, please visit his tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. To honor Mike's wishes, we invite the men to dress in black semi-formal attire. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary