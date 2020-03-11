Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Allen BARR. View Sign Service Information Yates Funeral Homes & Crematory 744 N 4Th St Coeur D Alene , ID 83814 (208)-664-3151 Send Flowers Obituary

BARR, Michael Allen April 3, 1943 - February 16, 2020 Mike was born on April 3, 1943 to Lawrence V. and Jurene P. Barr in Spokane, Washington. He passed away on February 16, 2020 at the Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls with family members at his side. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Garry Hayes; and son, Thad Pike. He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Coeur d' Alene; daughter, Carrie Barr Jumper of Sandy, Utah; his sons, Eric Barr of Spokane, Washington, Bill Barr of Sandy, Utah, and son, Brett L Pike of Clarkston, Washington. Along with his children, there are thirteen grandchildren and two great granddaughters. Also, a few nieces, nephews and, of course, his Canadian family. He grew up in the Spokane Valley and attended grade school there. He went on to graduate from West Valley High School, Class of '61. He spent his summer vacations in Athabasca, Alberta, Canada visiting his grandparents and playing with cousins. After graduation, he attended North Idaho College and then transferred to Eastern Washington to obtain his degree in Business. Mike and the love of his life, Nancy, were married 47 years ago in Spokane and later moved to Hayden Lake, Idaho. Together they raised their five children with a couple extras now and then for dinner and other family activities. As the kids grew up, they attended many sporting events and school activities with the never-ending practice schedules. There was also the annual trip to the Oregon Coast for the family vacation. So many memories came from those trips looking for agates, playing in the tidal pools, and running around in the sand. The kids' teenage years put his dad skills to test, but together with Nancy they made it through. As they transitioned to being empty nesters, they were able to travel to many places around the world. Mike was a bit of a homebody, but Nancy prevailed and got him out the door. Once there, Mike clearly enjoyed himself while visiting places such as Alaska, New Zealand, Costa Rica, Africa, Canada, and many other fantastic places. A good way to describe what Mike liked to do was a little bit of everything. He hunted as a young man and made a few trips with his sons as they grew up. Later, he moved away from using a rifle and just "shot" with his camera instead. He enjoyed the outdoors from the beaches on the coast to the glaciers in Alaska. There were not many nature shows he didn't get to watch and enjoy, either Mike developed a love for cooking spurred by learning how to cook with sourdough, which he has maintained for 40 years. He honed his BBQ skills on an old charcoal Weber BBQ. He then transitioned to a Trager and mastered that as well. His holiday BBQ was always memorable from prime rib to golden brown smoked turkeys. He loved to make it special for everyone. Mike was a man who liked to work with his hands. There were decks, rock walls, fences, garages, sidewalks and many other projects he put his hands to, including the occasional household appliance. They all may not have been perfect, but he made it work and they came out good in the end. Probably the most memorable project Mike built was an amazing fireplace with a mantle and rock wall he built at the house in Hayden Lake. The family and neighborhood kids spent endless hours getting warm there during the north Idaho winters. When Mike and Nancy moved to Coeur d'Alene, they finally had a yard to take care of. Mike applied his work ethic to taking care of the place and turned it into a park-like landscaped picture. Mike was a hard-working man all his life. Whether it was working at Buttrey's or Idaho Fence Company or working around the house, he put in the time and effort to do the best job he could. Mike enjoyed the people he worked with and made lifelong friends. We say goodbye to Mike as his adored and beloved wife, his grateful and loving children, his blessed family and his lifelong friends. We are all so grateful to have shared in Mike's life and blessed with all the wonderful memories we have because of him. We love you. There will not be a service per Mike's request. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home in Coeur d' Alene on March 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to The Isaac Foundation, 28 W. Third, Suite B-1, Spokane, Washington 99201. The lsaac Foundation helps those living with Autism. Yates Funeral Home is entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit Mike's online memorial and sign his guestbook at

BARR, Michael Allen April 3, 1943 - February 16, 2020 Mike was born on April 3, 1943 to Lawrence V. and Jurene P. Barr in Spokane, Washington. He passed away on February 16, 2020 at the Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls with family members at his side. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Garry Hayes; and son, Thad Pike. He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Coeur d' Alene; daughter, Carrie Barr Jumper of Sandy, Utah; his sons, Eric Barr of Spokane, Washington, Bill Barr of Sandy, Utah, and son, Brett L Pike of Clarkston, Washington. Along with his children, there are thirteen grandchildren and two great granddaughters. Also, a few nieces, nephews and, of course, his Canadian family. He grew up in the Spokane Valley and attended grade school there. He went on to graduate from West Valley High School, Class of '61. He spent his summer vacations in Athabasca, Alberta, Canada visiting his grandparents and playing with cousins. After graduation, he attended North Idaho College and then transferred to Eastern Washington to obtain his degree in Business. Mike and the love of his life, Nancy, were married 47 years ago in Spokane and later moved to Hayden Lake, Idaho. Together they raised their five children with a couple extras now and then for dinner and other family activities. As the kids grew up, they attended many sporting events and school activities with the never-ending practice schedules. There was also the annual trip to the Oregon Coast for the family vacation. So many memories came from those trips looking for agates, playing in the tidal pools, and running around in the sand. The kids' teenage years put his dad skills to test, but together with Nancy they made it through. As they transitioned to being empty nesters, they were able to travel to many places around the world. Mike was a bit of a homebody, but Nancy prevailed and got him out the door. Once there, Mike clearly enjoyed himself while visiting places such as Alaska, New Zealand, Costa Rica, Africa, Canada, and many other fantastic places. A good way to describe what Mike liked to do was a little bit of everything. He hunted as a young man and made a few trips with his sons as they grew up. Later, he moved away from using a rifle and just "shot" with his camera instead. He enjoyed the outdoors from the beaches on the coast to the glaciers in Alaska. There were not many nature shows he didn't get to watch and enjoy, either Mike developed a love for cooking spurred by learning how to cook with sourdough, which he has maintained for 40 years. He honed his BBQ skills on an old charcoal Weber BBQ. He then transitioned to a Trager and mastered that as well. His holiday BBQ was always memorable from prime rib to golden brown smoked turkeys. He loved to make it special for everyone. Mike was a man who liked to work with his hands. There were decks, rock walls, fences, garages, sidewalks and many other projects he put his hands to, including the occasional household appliance. They all may not have been perfect, but he made it work and they came out good in the end. Probably the most memorable project Mike built was an amazing fireplace with a mantle and rock wall he built at the house in Hayden Lake. The family and neighborhood kids spent endless hours getting warm there during the north Idaho winters. When Mike and Nancy moved to Coeur d'Alene, they finally had a yard to take care of. Mike applied his work ethic to taking care of the place and turned it into a park-like landscaped picture. Mike was a hard-working man all his life. Whether it was working at Buttrey's or Idaho Fence Company or working around the house, he put in the time and effort to do the best job he could. Mike enjoyed the people he worked with and made lifelong friends. We say goodbye to Mike as his adored and beloved wife, his grateful and loving children, his blessed family and his lifelong friends. We are all so grateful to have shared in Mike's life and blessed with all the wonderful memories we have because of him. We love you. There will not be a service per Mike's request. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home in Coeur d' Alene on March 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to The Isaac Foundation, 28 W. Third, Suite B-1, Spokane, Washington 99201. The lsaac Foundation helps those living with Autism. Yates Funeral Home is entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit Mike's online memorial and sign his guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close