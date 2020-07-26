1/2
Michael "Mike" AMBROSE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AMBROSE, Michael "Mike" (Age 81) Michael "Mike" Ambrose, 81 passed away July 22nd, 2020. He was a resident of Liberty Lake for over 47 years. He was a very kind, loving and generous man who loved his family with his whole heart and stood up for what he believed in. He enjoyed outdoor activities, swimming and fishing in Liberty Lake, motorcycle trips, tinkering in his garage, story-telling, playing games, and traveling. He was always open for a new adventure. Mike worked in many different professions, one that he was most proud of was part owner of Area Sign and Lighting with his son, Marty. Mike married his hIgh school sweetheart Phyllis on September 26, 1959. They were married almost 61 years. He is survived by his wife Phyllis, daughter Michaela (Craig) Graff, son, Marty (Leanne) Ambrose; grandchildren:Jeffrey Graff, Nikole (Alan) Christiansen, Nick (Mandy) Ambrose, Lauren Ambrose; great-granddaughters: Abigail, Jordyn, Mia, Emma, Elyzabeth, and Autumn. "Someday I'll wish upon a star and wake up where the clouds are far behind me Where trouble melts like lemon drops, high above the chimney tops That's where you'll find me"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
5099242211
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved