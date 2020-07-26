AMBROSE, Michael "Mike" (Age 81) Michael "Mike" Ambrose, 81 passed away July 22nd, 2020. He was a resident of Liberty Lake for over 47 years. He was a very kind, loving and generous man who loved his family with his whole heart and stood up for what he believed in. He enjoyed outdoor activities, swimming and fishing in Liberty Lake, motorcycle trips, tinkering in his garage, story-telling, playing games, and traveling. He was always open for a new adventure. Mike worked in many different professions, one that he was most proud of was part owner of Area Sign and Lighting with his son, Marty. Mike married his hIgh school sweetheart Phyllis on September 26, 1959. They were married almost 61 years. He is survived by his wife Phyllis, daughter Michaela (Craig) Graff, son, Marty (Leanne) Ambrose; grandchildren:Jeffrey Graff, Nikole (Alan) Christiansen, Nick (Mandy) Ambrose, Lauren Ambrose; great-granddaughters: Abigail, Jordyn, Mia, Emma, Elyzabeth, and Autumn. "Someday I'll wish upon a star and wake up where the clouds are far behind me Where trouble melts like lemon drops, high above the chimney tops That's where you'll find me"



