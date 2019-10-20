LYDON, Michael B. (Age 73) October 2, 1946 - October 12, 2019 With much sadness we announce the passing of Michael B. Lydon on October 12, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was 73 years old. Michael was born and raised in Lewiston Idaho. He graduated from Lewiston High School and Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. His creativity and love of art led him to study in Italy after college. He created many of his own works of art, paintings and sculptures. After moving to Spokane, his artistic talents translated to his lifelong career in the floral industry. He co-owned and operated Beau K Florist for 46 years until his retirement in 2017. He won many floral design awards over the years but his real passion was helping brides with their special day. He loved the challenge of helping create the wedding of their dreams and he always succeeded. He enjoyed collecting art especially the works of Harold Balazs. He also loved following Gonzaga Basketball and traveling anyplace warm, Hawaii being his favorite destination. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Alberta Lydon, brothers Jim Lydon and Merle Haffner and his life partner David Mechals. He is survived by his nieces and nephew and his loving extended families, The Mechals, Boatsmans and Hartzogs. Special thanks to his close friends who provided care and comfort during his illness. Donations in Michael's name can be made to the Hospice House of Spokane. A celebration of Michael's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019