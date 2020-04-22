Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Bernard GARY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GARY, Michael Bernard Michael Bernard Gary was born in Bozeman, Montana on July 15th 1946. He grew up in the St. Aloysius Gonzaga neighborhood in Spokane attending St. Aloysius Elementary School and Gonzaga Prep. He spent his college years at Eastern Washington University receiving a BA in English. He was a gifted writer and wrote several short novels. He loved good literature and had a fabulous collection of Great Books. Mike sufffered from Schizophrenia for much of his adult life. After stuggleing for many years, he was fortunate to be perscribed Zyprexa. This medication enabled him to lead a happy and stable life. He was able to relate well with his family members and friends. For the last several years he has suffered from dementia. For this reason he was admitted to the memory care unit at Cheney Care Center. There he received excellent care from all the nurses and staff. When we visited him there we could tell that Mike was well loved. In the past couple of weeks we knew that his health was declining. He passed away peacefully on the morning of Arpil 7th. Mike had a loving and compassionate heart. One of the ways he demonstrated this was by volunteering at Crosswalk which is a multi service center for street kids. He loved the kids and they benefited from his role modeling. Mike gave them a sense of hope and provided them with guidance. He stated that he felt called to serve those who were forgotten, those who were considered by some, the least of society. In 2004 Mike was awarded Volunteer of the Year by Volunteers of America. Mike was a wonderful person. His love and concern for others ran deep. He is survived by his daughter Karen and her husband Matt and by their children Thomas, Bryce, Kara and Landon. Mike is also survived by his great-granddaughter Emry. Other survivers include his siblings Mary Lila, John, David and Marjorie. We are all grateful for Mike and his wonderful life of compassion that he led. He is preceded in death by his parents John Patrick Gary and Elizabeth Ann Copping Gary. A Memorial service will be help at St. Aloysius Catholic Church at a later date.

