BOUTZ, Michael Sr. Michael was born on January 18, 1940 in Spokane, Washington to Marian and Fred Boutz Sr. At the age of four Mike and his family moved to Walla Walla, WA. He attended Walla Walla Schools during which he met Deanne, graduating from WA-HI in 1958. Mike and Deanne later married and relocated to Spokane, WA. He attended college at Eastern Washington University all the while working nights for the Union Pacific Railroad as a Brakeman. Upon graduation Mike began his nearly 54 year career as an independent State Farm Insurance Agent alongside his brother, Fred and later his eldest son Mike Boutz Jr. until his passing. Mike Sr. valued and enjoyed his clients, cherished his friends, and was enormously proud of all his children, grandchildren, and everyone of his extended family. Mike and Deanne traveled throughout the U.S. and Europe spending time together and enjoying their love of golf, both being members of the Walla Walla Country Club. Mike was fond of the saying, "I've played some of the worst golf at some of THE most prestigious Golf Courses in the world!" Mike was a very affectionate, intelligent, and caring man who touched countless lives, particularly those less fortunate. Adored by his sons, Daughter-in-Laws, and grandchildren each of them could count on hearing his favorite phrase, "Use Good Judgment!" Mike was preceded in death by his brother Fred O. Boutz Jr., and his parents Fred and Marian (Sporleder) Boutz. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years Deanne, sons Mike (Erika) Boutz Jr., and Sean (Naomi) Boutz, brother Tim (Susan) Boutz, sister Kumi Boutz, sister-in-law, Kittie Boutz, and grandchildren: Toree (Jonah) Link, Tyler Boutz, and TaLea Boutz, Braden and Damen Julian. A Celebration of Life will be held later in honor of Mike. Please visit Mike's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org
to leave a message of condolence.