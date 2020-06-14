HANSON, Michael Boyd "Mike" Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Guardian Angel Homes in Liberty Lake, WA, after a courageous battle with cancer and Alzheimer's. Mike was born on August 26, 1947 in Minneapolis, MN to Boyd and Elizabeth Hanson. He enjoyed growing up with a large, extended family. That is where he learned how important family values are. He graduated from Robinsdale High School and married his high school sweetheart, Cindy. From this marriage, they had two children, Amy and Chad. They later divorced. Mike moved to the Tri-Cities area in the late 1970s, where he worked at Hanford. He later moved to Spokane to be the Assistant Business Manager with IBEW Local 77. Most recently, before his retirement, he was the Craft Training Administrator for Avista Utilities. Mike was known for his work ethic, being a good boss, and treating his employees well. Spokane is where he met his current wife, Stevie. They shared 29 wonderful years of marriage together. Stevie has always described Mike as a wonderful husband and her soul mate. Mike loved the outdoors, and was a member of the Ski Patrol, as well as an experienced whitewater rafter, and golfer. He was often seen walking before work, as well as riding his bike. Mike belonged to the Sunflower Bike Club in Surprise, AZ, where he would often do 26 mile bike rides. Mike also enjoyed boating, taking trips in his motor home, and extensive travel. Even though he loved the outdoors, he loved his family more. When his granddaughter heard of his passing, the first thing she said was, "He was the best grandpa anyone could ever have." Mike was always there for his family, attending his grandkids' innumerable sporting events and recitals over the years, and he was always the first to offer help or assistance to anyone who needed it. He was a proud friend of Bill W.'s for more than 30 years. The family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane and the staff at Guardian Angel Homes for the compassionate and loving care they offered to him. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, and a grandson. He is survived by his loving wife, Stevie; children Amy and Chad Hanson; stepdaughter Casey (Hector) Quiroga; brothers Jimmie (Michele) Hanson and Patrick (Jean) Hanson; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Private services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with an interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Otis Orchards. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Otis Orchards, WA. Please visit Mike's online memorial at www.holycrossofspokane.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 14, 2020.