OWEN, Michael C. Michael C. Owen passed away peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Medical Center with his family by his side. Mike was born September 2, 1952 in Spokane, WA to Charles and Jacquelyn Owen. He was raised in Spokane and graduated from North Central High School in 1970. Mike joined the United States Marine Corps on June 22, 1970. He became a Microwave Equipment Operator and obtained the rank of Sergeant before he was Honorably discharged on June 11, 1974. In 1975 he applied to join IBEW Local 73 apprenticeship program. After the test and interview, he was accepted into the program and on July 7, 1975 Mike started working for Aztech Electric Inc. In 1979 he graduated the apprenticeship program and became a Journeyman Electrician, he went on to become a Foreman, then General Foreman and finally an Electrical Superintendent for Aztech. He was a Superintendent on many large projects in the Pacific Northwest, many of which were prisons. After 30 years with Aztech, he went to work for Electric Smith Inc. Then, in March 2006, Mike became an Electrical, Gas and HVAC Inspector for the City of Spokane until he retired on December 28, 2018. On June 12, 1976 he married Carole Holthaus in Cottonwood, ID. They then made their home in Spokane, WA where they raised their children Heather and Steve. Mike attended as many of his children's and later grandchildren's activities as he could whether it be sports, recitals or awards ceremonies. Mike loved Walt Disney World, his family's first trip to Disney World was a Christmas present in 1992 that turned into over 20 trips back to Disney World. In 1996, Mike and Carole became Disney Vacation Club Members so their family could go back year after year. Mike loved to talk about Disney World with anyone that brought it up. He was a fan of the Atlanta Braves, Seattle Seahawks and Gonzaga Bulldogs. Mike and Carole traveled every year to Las Vegas to watch the Bulldogs play in the West Coast Conference Tournament. They also attended every regular season game in the Kennel they could. Over the years, Mike loved to play golf especially scrambles tournaments with Steve and his friends. He also bowled in many leagues and traveled to tournaments in Reno, NV and Clarkston, WA. In his younger years, he played on a basketball and softball teams with friends. Mike loved going camping with his family at Riley Creek in Laclede, ID where they would go fishing, play cards and sit around the camp fire. Every year people would look forward to the huge Christmas light display that Mike and his family would put up on their house. People would stop by all year to say thank you for putting it up and ask if we were going to do it again that year. Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years Carole, son, Steve Owen; daughter, Heather and Cole Hoffman their sons, Joshua and Naomi, Michael (Mike) and Brady, daughters Elizabeth and Taylor; brother Patrick and Debbie Owen, sister Penny and Bret Burgdorf; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sandy Owen; Kathy and Bill Harris; Alan and Micki Holthaus; Karol Holthaus; Ed and Sheri Holthaus; Roger and Alica Holthaus; Susan and Brian Schaeffer and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jacquelyn Owen; brothers, Ralph and Bobbie Owen, and Carl Owen; sister, Bonnie Owen; father and mother-in-law, Arnold and Thecla Holthaus; brother-in-law, Tim Holthaus. A viewing will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home July 23, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm. A funeral service will be celebrated at Fairmount Memorial Park on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.



