RICHMOND, Michael C. July 23, 1954 - May 27, 2019 Michael passed peace- fully on Memorial Day, 2019. Mike was preceded in death by his father and mother, August C. and Gloria R. Richmond; and his nephew, Eric C. Gossett. He is survived by sisters Patricia (Rob) Cole, and Kathy (Butch) Gossett; and his much-loved nieces and nephews. Mike was a 1972 graduate of North Central High School, after which he joined the US Navy Reserves. He then had a long career as a third generation Kaiser-Mead employee as a pipefitter, then in maintenance. Off work he enjoyed camping, fishing, and became an exceptional gardener. He loved spending time with his friends and family, and he always greeted you with a big loving smile. Mike's ashes will be spread in a family service at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Spokane and Windriver Place for their excellent care of Mike. Remembrances can be made to the Spokane Humane Society, 6606 N. Havana, Spokane, WA 99217, spokanehumanesociety.org
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019