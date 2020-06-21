PAGE, Michael Calvert (Age 69) Michael died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 7, 2020 after a 3 1/2 year battle with prostate cancer. He was born on July 6, 1950 to Orville and Viola Page in Mankato, Minnesota. He lived in Saint Clair and Janesville, Minnesota until 1966 when his family moved to Spokane Valley. Michael was preceded in death by his father Orville, brother Jesse, and grandson Michael. Left to remember his memories are his wife Monta; mother Viola; children Rita, Philip (Brittany), and Tina; ten grandchildren, seven brothers and their spouses, one sister, many nieces, nephews, and a large extended Page family in Minnesota. Michael graduated from Central Valley High School in 1968. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served four years. In the military he met the love of his life, Monta Chayinthu in Korat, Thailand. They married in October 1973. Michael was a truck driver for many years and retired in 2013. He was a very loving, generous, one of a kind man. He loved to be doing anything in the company of his family. His love for the Thai culture brought him there on many vacations with his wife and children. His spirit and love will inspire us and give us comfort in all the days to come. Memorial Services will be determined at a later date. Visit Michael's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 21, 2020.