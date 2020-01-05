|
|
BULLEY, Michael Carmen Michael was born December 26, 1942 in Spokane, Washington to Charles Edward and Maurine Carman Bulley and died December 18, 2019. Michael graduated from West Valley High School, received his B.A. from Whitworth College, Master's Degree in Organ Performance and Church Music from the College of Church Musicians, Washington, D.C. He taught music at several colleges on both the East and West Coast, was a church musician most of his life at several churches, and an organist and minister of music at Millwood Presbyterian Church. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and companion Priest Anthony Creech. He is survived by a brother John (Sandra); niece Coleen; nephews Kent and Craig and cousins. Michael's service will be held at St. Gregorios Church on January 8, 2020 at 11 A.M. The church is located at 1725 E. Bridgeport Ave., Spokane, WA 99207. Interment previously held at Pines Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Michael's name to St. Gregorios Orthodox Church or Millwood Presbyterian Church 3223 N. Marguerite Rd., Spokane, WA 99212. Please visit Michael's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020