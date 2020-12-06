1/2
Michael Christopher CAHALAN
1974 - 2020
CAHALAN, Christopher Michael Born November 25, 1974 in Spokane, WA to Brian and Diane Cahalan, Christopher Michael Cahalan, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 26, 2020. A 1993 graduate of West Valley High School, Christopher loved baseball, singing, making good friends and most importantly loved his children, Parker and Kylar, with all his heart. Gone too soon Christopher could make you laugh and was always there for friend in need. The family would to thank Thad Nixon for being Christopher's best friend, both in life and now in death, forever. Christopher is survived by his two children, 15 year old Parker Thomas Cahalan and 19 year old Kylar Rose Cahalan; one brother Joe and sister-in-law Carrie Cahalan; one sister Deirdre Cahalan; two nephews Thomas and Aiden; parents Brian and Diane Cahalan; aunt Colleen Gardner and two uncles Mike Hobbs and Scott Hobbs. Services are not scheduled at this time. To leave condolences for the family visit hennesseyvalley.com. Instead of Memorial donations, the family would like you to "Please sing a song for Chris."

Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
