SWANK, Michael D. Michael "Mike" D. Swank, passed away peacefully at Tri State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, WA Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the age of 75. Mike was born on June 22, 1943 in Spokane, WA to Maurice and Maxine Swank. He was preceded in death by his father (1969) and mother (2014). He joined the Boy Scouts of America organization in the early 1950s and was awarded the Eagle Scout Badge in April 1958. He attended Spokane Public Schools and graduated from North Central High School in 1961. Mike was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. After graduating high school, he attended Washington State University and Eastern Washington College. Mike married Lindy Nordmark in 1965 and they had a daughter, Patti. Later they divorced. He started his business career in retail working first for The Crescent Department Store in downtown Spokane. Later Mike went to work for Valu-Mart, a membership retail chain owned and operated by Weisfield's, Inc. He worked in Spokane, the Tri Cities, WA and Anchorage, AK. Mike met and later married Sue Dowd in 1974. Their first home together was in Anchorage, AK. In 1976 Mike went to work for PayLess Drugs, Inc. He began his management training in Walla Walla, WA. He continued in retail management for PayLess, Inc. in Livermore, CA, Klamath Falls, OR, Rocklin, CA and Pullman, WA. Mike left the retail business in 1992 and went to work for the US Postal Service, retiring in 2012. His love for the outdoors started at a young age when his parents leased property on Priest Lake in 1947 which continued until 2017. Mike spent weekends and summers exploring the lake and its surrounding beauty. Rarely did he leave the family cabin without carrying his favorite fishing pole, a bucket for huckleberries and a dog or two trailing behind. In the winter months skating on the lake, ice fishing or cross-country skiing were his chosen activities. And as his children and grandchildren came into his life, he was a very proud father/grandfather introducing them to the beauty and wonders of Priest Lake. Mike also enjoyed playing and watching sports. His first 600-plus series for bowling was in December 1964. He developed a love for the game of golf and played on numerous men's leagues in Spokane, Tri Cities and Moscow. Mike had three holes-in-one while active in golf. His all-time favorite golf course was Pebble Beach, which he was fortunate to play twice in his lifetime. NASCAR races in Las Vegas were a thrill for him as well. Watching his children and later grandchildren play sports brought him great joy. Mike leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Sue; daughters Patti Simmelink (Jeff) and grandchildren Lindsay Van Benthuysen (Peter), Ryan Simmelink (Shelby); Marisa Crecelius (Marc) and grandchildren Colin, Alice and Violet; Kara Losser (Nate) and grandchildren Ethan and Cameron; a sister, Mardel Bierwagen; nieces Ann Ledezma, Heather Bierwagen and great-nephew, Robby Ledezma. Cremation has taken place. A private graveside memorial will be held sometime this summer. The family suggests memorials be made to the , or a . Arrangements are under the direction of Fairmount Memorial Park Association, Spokane, WA.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019

