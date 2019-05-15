Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Valley VFW 1435 192 S. David Street Spokane Valley , WA View Map Send Flowers Burial 3:00 PM Washington State Veterans Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

GIESE, Michael Dale "WrongWay" Mike, beloved husband, father and friend passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Monday, May 6th, 2019. He was passionate about his family and loved riding his motorcycle with his wife, Shelley. When he wasn't on his motorcycle you could find him fishing with his sons, spending time watching his grandkids play soccer, shooting trap or participating in and organizing the numerous activities of the American Legion Riders, where he earned his nickname of "WrongWay." Mike enjoyed supporting the Patriot Guard Riders, organizing 911 memorial runs, group rides and other veteran causes. He served four years in the Air Force and then he began his long career with the Spokesman-Review. Mike participated in the Veterans court where he mentored several veterans, helping them through their difficult times. After retirement, he began working at the Airforce base where he truly enjoyed working with his grounds crew. Mike taught his sons to have a strong work ethic he often worked multiple jobs at one time, coached their sports and did it all while working nights and all on just a few hours of sleep. Although he often didn't say it, he loved his wife and sons and had great pride in their accomplishments. Mike was born on February 18, 1953 in Yakima, Washington. He was the middle child of Bud and Alberta Giese. He married the love of his life on August 18, 1972 and they shared 46 wonderful years together. He is survived and will be truly missed by his wife: Shelley, Sons: Chris (Brandy) and Tim (Becky), Grandkids: Ryan and Cadence, Sister: Mary (Jim) Arbuckle, Brother: Steve (Diane) Giese, and several nieces, nephews and extended family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 19th at the Valley VFW 1435, 192 S. David Street, Spokane Valley, 2:00 PM. His last ride is Monday, May 20th at 3:00 PM where his ashes will be placed at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. Ride will begin at 1:30 PM, Browne's Addition Rosauers. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 15, 2019

