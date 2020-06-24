WHIPPLE, Michael Dale Mike passed away unexpectedly. He was born and raised in Spokane WA. He was preceded in death by his parents Lorman and Alice Whipple, survived by his wife Renee, son Michael, and daughter Lori, brothers Jack, Ken, and Patrick (Joann), numerous grand- children, nephews, nieces and cousins. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1963. He moved to Vacaville CA and lived with relatives. Joined the Air Force and stationed at George AFB before going to Thailand. He returned to Vacaville before moving back to Spokane where he worked and retired after 35 years at Melchers. He loved fishing, swimming in his pool, BBQing, reunions with relatives which included Uncle Harv and Denny. He also enjoyed his Pepsi. He will be missed but not forgotten. A Memorial Service is pending and burial will be at Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake WA at a future date.



