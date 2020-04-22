BARKDULL, Michael David (Age 66) Michael David Barkdull, age 66, passed away at Spokane Hospice House April 17, 2020. He was born June 4, 1953 to M. Scott and JoAnn Barkdull in Montpelier, Idaho. He was a 1971 graduate of North Central H.S. In Spokane. He worked for Union Pacific as a locomotive engineer for 30 years. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, and rock hound. He is survived by his mother, JoAnn; brother, Jeffrey; sister, Susanne Nicholls and four children: Amee Webb, Jolene Thomas, Nathan and Scott Barkdull and five grandchildren. A memorial will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 22, 2020