Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael David CRAWFORD. View Sign

CRAWFORD, Michael David (Age 55) Died March 24, 2019, in Vancouver, WA. He was born in Spokane, WA, February 24, 1964, at the Deaconess Hospital to Patricia (Speelmon) and Charles Russell (Russ) Crawford. He joined his older sister Bonnie Jean. As his father was in the US Navy the family lived in various towns in California, including San Diego, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, Concord and Nevada City and also in Formia, Italy, where his father was stationed on the USS Springfield, the US Navy's 6th fleet flagship, which was anchored off Gaeta. He was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout. He attended schools in Nevada City, CA, Gaeta, Italy, Concord, Calif., Moscow, ID and graduated from Armijo High School, Fairfield, CA, June 1982 where he was a student leader and honor student. While in high school he was active in drama department of both Armijo and Fairfield High Schools as an actor and the designer/builder of sets. He attended the California Institute of Technology, Pasedena, CA, and graduated from the University of California Santa Cruz with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Physics. His senior year at UCSC he spent several weeks doing his senior thesis at CERN (The European Organization for Nuclear Research) in Geneva, Switzerland. Most of his professional life he was employed in the computer industry mainly with firms in Santa Cruz and the Silicon Valley. At times he was self-employed as a computer programmer and software engineer. He was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents Florence Stevens Speelmon Swope, E. Rex Speelmon, MD and his step grandfather Howard Swope; and his paternal grandparents Mabel (Gilstrap) Crawford and Herbert Charles Crawford. He is survived by his mother Patricia, Spokane, his sister and brother-in-law Jean and Stan (Scotty) Evans, Moscow, ID, his maternal aunt Peggy Speelmon, Spokane, paternal uncle Ben (Julie) Crawford, Santa Barbara, CA and several Crawford cousins in Arizona and California, and his precious cat Lyra. He is interred at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, Spokane next to his maternal grandparents. Memorials may be made to the Spokane Symphony Associates, P.O. Box 365, Spokane, WA 99210 or SCRAPS, 6815 E. Trent, Spokane Valley. WA 99212.

CRAWFORD, Michael David (Age 55) Died March 24, 2019, in Vancouver, WA. He was born in Spokane, WA, February 24, 1964, at the Deaconess Hospital to Patricia (Speelmon) and Charles Russell (Russ) Crawford. He joined his older sister Bonnie Jean. As his father was in the US Navy the family lived in various towns in California, including San Diego, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, Concord and Nevada City and also in Formia, Italy, where his father was stationed on the USS Springfield, the US Navy's 6th fleet flagship, which was anchored off Gaeta. He was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout. He attended schools in Nevada City, CA, Gaeta, Italy, Concord, Calif., Moscow, ID and graduated from Armijo High School, Fairfield, CA, June 1982 where he was a student leader and honor student. While in high school he was active in drama department of both Armijo and Fairfield High Schools as an actor and the designer/builder of sets. He attended the California Institute of Technology, Pasedena, CA, and graduated from the University of California Santa Cruz with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Physics. His senior year at UCSC he spent several weeks doing his senior thesis at CERN (The European Organization for Nuclear Research) in Geneva, Switzerland. Most of his professional life he was employed in the computer industry mainly with firms in Santa Cruz and the Silicon Valley. At times he was self-employed as a computer programmer and software engineer. He was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents Florence Stevens Speelmon Swope, E. Rex Speelmon, MD and his step grandfather Howard Swope; and his paternal grandparents Mabel (Gilstrap) Crawford and Herbert Charles Crawford. He is survived by his mother Patricia, Spokane, his sister and brother-in-law Jean and Stan (Scotty) Evans, Moscow, ID, his maternal aunt Peggy Speelmon, Spokane, paternal uncle Ben (Julie) Crawford, Santa Barbara, CA and several Crawford cousins in Arizona and California, and his precious cat Lyra. He is interred at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, Spokane next to his maternal grandparents. Memorials may be made to the Spokane Symphony Associates, P.O. Box 365, Spokane, WA 99210 or SCRAPS, 6815 E. Trent, Spokane Valley. WA 99212. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close