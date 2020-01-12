Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Dean Lewis "Mike" KOENTOPP. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KOENTOPP, Michael Dean Lewis "Mike" August 29, 1978 - December 11, 2019 Michael died unexpectedly and accidentally in his home in Spokane, WA. He had a great smile accompanying his playful nature; a strong, sensible demeanor; and always a big, kind, generous heart. Mike was a loving, caring family man who welcomed children using his six foot four frame as a jungle gym; and wrestling with the older boys. He was a son, an uncle, a partner, a father, and a grandfather; he will be dearly missed as the blessing and the gift that he was. Michael attended University High School in Spokane Valley, Washington and graduated in 1996 from Elk Mountain Academy in Clark Fork, Idaho. After high school, he enlisted in the Army, serving one tour, and was stationed primarily at Ford Hood, Texas. Upon discharge, he returned home to further his Army trained cook skills. He was employed by Outback Steakhouse in Spokane Valley, and other restaurants in the Clarkston/Lewiston area, including the Happy Days Corporation. While living in the Clearwater River valley, he studied for his Associate of Arts degree at Walla Walla Community College, Clarkston branch, and earned his Carpentry Certificate in 2006. He then worked at glass companies where he began to hone the skills that would become his specialized career as an installer of windows and doors. Mike was also employed by Community Partners on one of their winterization crews, where he especially enjoyed helping residents throughout northern Idaho. After thirteen years in the valley, he and his family returned to Spokane in 2016 where he most recently was employed by River City Glass. Mike is survived by his son Tyler Lewis Koentopp; his parents Kenneth A. and Susan E. Koentopp; his birth mother Valerie L. (Lewis) Allen of Paisley, Florida; his sister Crystal D. Drayton of Big Rapids Michigan; his grandparents Andrea and Robert Lewis of Pendleton, Oregon; his partner Josephine R. Covey and her children Kyle L. Hurt, Dameon J. Hurt, Joseph A. Hurt, Rylei R. Covey, and Gerald M. J. Covey; Tyler's mother Brandi Roy, and her daughter Destiny A. Roy; his foster-mother Diana (Davis) Janzen, and his two foster-sisters; his grandchildren of the heart; numerous other relatives and friends. Mike thought of all six unrelated children and their offspring as his own. A GoFundMe.com account is being planned for the higher education of the immediate minor children important to him. A Life Celebration memorial will be held January 18, 2020, 11 a.m. at Unity Spiritual Center, 2900 S. Bernard, Spokane, Washington. Attendees are asked to bring their favorite stories and remembrances to share. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to agencies serving veterans and the homeless. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

